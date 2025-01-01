Menu
Looking for a reliable ride with great fuel efficiency? Check out this 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT—stylish, comfortable, and ready to hit the road! Low milage with only 139,000KM. Well equipped with power windows and mirrors, bluetooth audio, steering wheel controls, spacious interior and trunk, Michelin X-Ice winter tires. Perfect first car for a new driver!

Dont miss out on this fantastic condition Chevy Cruze!  Freshly safety certified and recently serviced, priced afordably at only $9950 plus taxes. 

Contact Westside Sales Ltd., today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. 

1461 Waverley Street.   (204)-488-3793. 

All vehicles are safety certified and serviced. Licensed technicians on staff.

 Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... theres a reason we have been around at the same location since 1985! 

See our other great deals at www.westsidesales.ca 

Apply for financing on our website. 

Check us out on Facebook and Instagram @westsidesale 

DP#9491

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

13,900 KM

$9,950

+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

12384942

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
13,900KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PC5SB0E7145774

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 11053.0
  • Mileage 13,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable ride with great fuel efficiency? Check out this 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT—stylish, comfortable, and ready to hit the road! Low milage with only 139,000KM. Well equipped with power windows and mirrors, bluetooth audio, steering wheel controls, spacious interior and trunk, Michelin X-Ice winter tires. Perfect first car for a new driver!

Don't miss out on this fantastic condition Chevy Cruze!  Freshly safety certified and recently serviced, priced afordably at only $9950 plus taxes. 

Contact Westside Sales Ltd., today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. 

1461 Waverley Street.   (204)-488-3793. 

All vehicles are safety certified and serviced. Licensed technicians on staff.

 Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around at the same location since 1985! 

See our other great deals at www.westsidesales.ca 

Apply for financing on our website. 

Check us out on Facebook and Instagram @westsidesale 

 

DP#9491 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-XXXX

204-488-3793

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

2014 Chevrolet Cruze