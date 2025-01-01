$9,950+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
1LT
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
Certified
$9,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11053.0
- Mileage 13,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable ride with great fuel efficiency? Check out this 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT—stylish, comfortable, and ready to hit the road! Low milage with only 139,000KM. Well equipped with power windows and mirrors, bluetooth audio, steering wheel controls, spacious interior and trunk, Michelin X-Ice winter tires. Perfect first car for a new driver!
Don't miss out on this fantastic condition Chevy Cruze! Freshly safety certified and recently serviced, priced afordably at only $9950 plus taxes.
Contact Westside Sales Ltd., today to set up an appointment to view and test drive.
1461 Waverley Street. (204)-488-3793.
All vehicles are safety certified and serviced. Licensed technicians on staff.
Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around at the same location since 1985!
DP#9491
