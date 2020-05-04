Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Location

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-615-6979

  1. 4957212
  2. 4957212
Contact Seller

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 164,644KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4957212
  • Stock #: 396893
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB1E7379955
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in advertised price. Extended Warranties Available (Extended warranty prices not included)
Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report with each vehicle.
Financing available, please visit www.matchautomarket.ca

Dealer permit: 4858
Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy
Phone Number: (204)615-6979

Tags: Chevrolet | Dodge | GMC | Ford | Nissan | Lexus | Infiniti | Toyota | Buick | Honda | BMW | Mercedes | Jeep | Acura | Pontiac | RAM | Hyundai | Kia | Porsche |

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • 6-Speaker Audio System
  • 4-way manual front passenger seat adjuster
  • 6-way manual driver seat adjuster
  • Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchors & top tethers for children in all rear positions
  • Defogger, rear window
  • Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic
  • Climate control, front manual controls with air filtration system and air conditioning
  • Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger
  • TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC
  • ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VVT DOHC 4-CYLINDER
  • Headlamps, halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control and delay
  • Mirrors, outside heated, power adjustable, body coloured, manual folding
  • Wipers, variable intermittent with washers
  • Instrumentation, driver information centre (DIC) -inc: trip odometer, fuel range, average fuel economy, instantaneous fuel economy, average vehicle speed, oil life monitoring
  • Mirror, rear-view, manual day/night
  • Power outlets, (2) auxiliary in centre console
  • Rear 60/40 split-folding seat -inc: adjustable outboard head restraints, rear armrest
  • Theft deterrent system -inc: anti-theft alarm, engine immobilizer
  • Windows, power with express-down on all and driver only express-up
  • Brake system, 4-wheel anti-lock front disc/rear drum
  • Air bags, driver and front passenger frontal and knee -inc: passenger sensing system
  • Air bags, front and rear roof rail curtain for outboard seating positions
  • Air bags, front and rear seat-mounted outboard side-impact
  • Seatbelts, 3-point front and rear with front height adjust

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Match Auto Market

2008 Nissan Altima 2...
 169,727 KM
$5,999 + tax & lic
2005 Jeep Grand Cher...
 136,263 KM
$7,499 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Equin...
 128,134 KM
$8,799 + tax & lic
Match Auto Market

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-615-XXXX

(click to show)

204-615-6979

Send A Message