2014 Chevrolet Cruze

Convenience Cruise Control Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features 6-Speaker Audio System

4-way manual front passenger seat adjuster

6-way manual driver seat adjuster

Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchors & top tethers for children in all rear positions

Defogger, rear window

Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic

Climate control, front manual controls with air filtration system and air conditioning

Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger

TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC

ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VVT DOHC 4-CYLINDER

Headlamps, halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control and delay

Mirrors, outside heated, power adjustable, body coloured, manual folding

Wipers, variable intermittent with washers

Instrumentation, driver information centre (DIC) -inc: trip odometer, fuel range, average fuel economy, instantaneous fuel economy, average vehicle speed, oil life monitoring

Mirror, rear-view, manual day/night

Power outlets, (2) auxiliary in centre console

Rear 60/40 split-folding seat -inc: adjustable outboard head restraints, rear armrest

Theft deterrent system -inc: anti-theft alarm, engine immobilizer

Windows, power with express-down on all and driver only express-up

Brake system, 4-wheel anti-lock front disc/rear drum

Air bags, driver and front passenger frontal and knee -inc: passenger sensing system

Air bags, front and rear roof rail curtain for outboard seating positions

Air bags, front and rear seat-mounted outboard side-impact

Seatbelts, 3-point front and rear with front height adjust

