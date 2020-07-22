2014 Chevrolet Cruze

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Heated Mirrors Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Emergency Trunk Release Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Air Bags Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Satellite Radio Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Exterior Steel Wheels

Additional Features Anti-Starter Deluxe Wheel Covers Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor SiriusXM satellite radio -inc: digital quality sound w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes 3 trial months beyond which service fees apply* Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Rear Body Side Impact Airbag driver and front passenger frontal and knee -inc: passenger sensing system

