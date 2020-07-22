Menu
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

107,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,992

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

1LT *Locally Owned/Low Kilometers*

Location

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

107,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: F3AYK8
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB2E7237744

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 107,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Payments But Not Low On Features ! Call, Click, OR Stop By Birchwood Kia West In Point West Auto Park Today!
Bluetooth
Cruise Control
Back Up Camera
Large Display Touchscreen Infotainment Center
Power Equipment Group
Locally Owned
Low Kilometers

Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!

No trade turned away!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Air Bags
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Front Wheel Drive
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Steel Wheels
Anti-Starter
Deluxe Wheel Covers
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
SiriusXM satellite radio -inc: digital quality sound w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes 3 trial months beyond which service fees apply*
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Rear Body Side Impact Airbag
driver and front passenger frontal and knee -inc: passenger sensing system

