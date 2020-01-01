Menu
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

83,960 KM

Details Description Features

$11,763

+ tax & licensing
$11,763

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT Sunroof | Bluetooth | Remote Start

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT Sunroof | Bluetooth | Remote Start

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

$11,763

+ taxes & licensing

83,960KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6271866
  • Stock #: F3R254
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB9E7340112

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rainforest Green Metallic
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3R254
  • Mileage 83,960 KM

Vehicle Description

Regardless of credit concern, well get you the vehicle you deserve, with payments you can afford.
Odometer is 28977 kilometers below market average!

2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive FWD Green

Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Heated Side View Mirrors, Remote Start, USB Input, 3-Spoke Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Bluetooth Mobile Phone Connectivity, Connectivity Package, Convenience Package, Leather Wrapped Shifter Knob, Pioneer Premium 9-Speaker System, Power Sliding Sunroof, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Sun & Sound Package.


Reviews:
* Common owner praise-points include a comfortable and pleasant ride, higher-than-expected onboard space, good throttle response and mileage from the small turbo engine, and a quiet and refined drive. Most owners say they've found their Cruze to be a good overall value. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Air Bags
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Front Wheel Drive
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Steel Wheels
Anti-Starter
Deluxe Wheel Covers
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
SiriusXM satellite radio -inc: digital quality sound w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes 3 trial months beyond which service fees apply*
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Rear Body Side Impact Airbag
driver and front passenger frontal and knee -inc: passenger sensing system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

