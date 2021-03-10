Menu
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

175,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoSave Winnipeg

204-774-8900

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 1LT

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 1LT

Location

AutoSave Winnipeg

1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5

204-774-8900

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

175,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6732470
  • Stock #: 4167
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SBXE7131333

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 4167
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto Save 


2014 Chevrolet Cruze LT 175000KM, FWD 


**Clean Title**


**Manitoba Safety**


 


Features 


5 PASSENGER


AIR BAG DUAL


AIR CONDITIONING


AUTOMATIC


BLUETOOTH


CRUISE CONTROL


POWER LOCKS


POWER STEERING


POWER WINDOWS


SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO


TRACTION CONTROL


 


And More!


 


Asking $6998 + taxes


** Financing Available O.A.C**


** Warranty Available **


 


Call (204)-774-8900 or (204)-999-9500


Located 6 mins away from Polo Park Mall


1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba


www.autosavewpg.com


 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoSave Winnipeg

AutoSave Winnipeg

1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5

204-774-8900

