2014 Chevrolet Cruze

83,860 KM

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

83,860KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7018106
  Stock #: 2526
  VIN: 1G1PC5SB3E7303184

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 83,860 KM

Vehicle Description

MCWilliam Auto Service

At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers "BEAT THE DEALER" pricing. That means auction prices for you the public! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. Trade-ins are also welcome.

You can FIND US at 155 Mcphillips St, winnipeg, MB / You can CALL US

@204-560-1234 sales- Ty @204-560-1231/ Jim @204-560-1232

cell Rick @ 204-298-8938 *Price does not include PST GST. DEALER PERMIT #4611

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Leather Steering Wheel
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

