2014 Chevrolet Cruze

135,800 KM

Details Description

$8,699

+ tax & licensing
$8,699

+ taxes & licensing

Famous Motors

204-222-1400

1LT

1LT

Location

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

135,800KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7071844
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB3E7267643

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 135,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Famous Motors at 1400 Regent Ave W, Your destination to certified domestic & imported quality pre-owned vehicles at great prices.

GET APPROVED AT $0 DOWN for $98.02 bi-weekly over 60 months at 5.99% OAC.

All our vehicles come with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, Free Carfax Reports & Fresh Oil Change!

***FREE WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES***

For more information and to book an appointment for a test drive, call us at (204) 222-1400 or Cell: Call/Text (204) 807-1044

