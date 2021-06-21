2014 Chevrolet Cruze

$4,999 + taxes & licensing 1 8 3 , 6 5 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7357886

7357886 Stock #: F43V3T

F43V3T VIN: 1G1PC5SB6E7378221

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Champagne Silver Metallic

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 183,652 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Heated Mirrors Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Emergency Trunk Release Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Air Bags Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Exterior Steel Wheels Additional Features Anti-Starter Deluxe Wheel Covers Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Rear Body Side Impact Airbag driver and front passenger frontal and knee -inc: passenger sensing system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

