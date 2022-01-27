Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

32,678 KM

Details Description Features

$11,993

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,993

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2LS Manual Transmission, Bluetooth, Auto Headlights

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2LS Manual Transmission, Bluetooth, Auto Headlights

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  1. 8153389
  2. 8153389
  3. 8153389
  4. 8153389
  5. 8153389
  6. 8153389
  7. 8153389
  8. 8153389
  9. 8153389
  10. 8153389
  11. 8153389
  12. 8153389
  13. 8153389
  14. 8153389
  15. 8153389
  16. 8153389
  17. 8153389
  18. 8153389
  19. 8153389
  20. 8153389
  21. 8153389
  22. 8153389
  23. 8153389
  24. 8153389
  25. 8153389
  26. 8153389
Contact Seller
Sale

$11,993

+ taxes & licensing

32,678KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8153389
  • Stock #: F4CE6C
  • VIN: 1G1PM5SHXE7374951

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black/Medium Titanium
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4CE6C
  • Mileage 32,678 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Chevrolet Cruze 2LS Manual Transmission, Bluetooth, Auto Headlights ECOTEC 1.8L I4 SMPI DOHC VVT 6-Speed Manual with Overdrive FWD Summit White

Air Conditioning w/Climate Control, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/MP3 Playback, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Fully automatic headlights, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Split folding rear seat, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.
We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Floor mats
Front air conditioning
4-way manual front passenger seat adjuster
6-way manual driver seat adjuster
Defogger, rear window
Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic
Lighting, dome with theatre dimming
Climate control, front manual controls with air filtration system and air conditioning
Steering wheel, 3-spoke comfort grip
Windows, power with Express-Down on all
Assist handles, outboard positions
Console, centre with sliding armrest, storage, and dual cup holders
Convenience hooks, rear
Cupholders, (2) front centre console, (2) rear armrest, (1) bottle holder in each front door panel
Instrumentation, driver information centre (DIC) -inc: trip odometer, fuel range, average fuel economy, instantaneous fuel economy, average vehicle speed, oil life monitoring
Lighting, dual map
Lighting, trunk
Mirror, rear-view, manual day/night
Power outlets, (2) auxiliary in centre console
Rear 60/40 split-folding seat -inc: adjustable outboard head restraints, rear armrest
Rear air ducts, floor mounted
Theft deterrent system -inc: anti-theft alarm, engine immobilizer
Visors, driver and front passenger with covered vanity mirror
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Child security rear door locks
Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchors & top tethers for children in all rear positions
Trunk entrapment release, internal
Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger
Air bags, driver and front passenger frontal and knee -inc: passenger sensing system
Air bags, front and rear roof rail curtain for outboard seating positions
Air bags, front and rear seat-mounted outboard side-impact
Seatbelts, 3-point front and rear with front height adjust
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Steering, power, electric
Alternator, 130 amp
Battery, maintenance-free with rundown protection
Brake system, 4-wheel anti-lock front disc/rear drum
Suspension, front independent MacPherson strut -inc: aluminum control arms w/hydraulic bushings, 25mm hollow stabilizer bar
Suspension, rear compound crank
Suspension, sport lowered chassis
ENGINE, ECOTEC 1.8L VVT DOHC 4-CYLINDER
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
6-Speaker Audio System
Auxiliary input jack, centre console
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Steel Wheels
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Enhanced acoustic insulation package
Compact spare wheel and tire
Tires, P215/60R16 all season blackwall
Glass, solar-absorbing light tinted
Headlamps, halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control and delay
Wheels, 16" steel
Wipers, variable intermittent with washers
Mirrors, outside heated, power adjustable, manual folding
Silver wheel covers, bolt on
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Deluxe Wheel Covers
Manual Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Audio Aux Input
Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

2019 Nissan Qashqai ...
 15,352 KM
$31,991 + tax & lic
2019 Infiniti QX60 E...
 47,526 KM
$44,991 + tax & lic
2020 Infiniti QX80 L...
 35,719 KM
$73,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory