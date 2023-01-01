2014 Chevrolet Cruze...

$13,000 + taxes & licensing 1 0 9 , 2 8 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9529978

9529978 Stock #: 23023

23023 VIN: 1G1PC5SB4E7176039

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver[Silver Ice Metallic]

Interior Colour Jet Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 109,286 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.