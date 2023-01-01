Menu
2014 Chevrolet Equinox

58,261 KM

$17,599

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

LT Heated Seats | Backup Cam

Location

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Sale

58,261KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10004727
  • Stock #: F53G42
  • VIN: 2GNALCEK0E6142796

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F53G42
  • Mileage 58,261 KM

Vehicle Description

Key Features

- Bluetooth
- Heated Front Seats
- Backup Camera
- Pioneer Premium Sound System
- 8-Way Power Driver Seat
- Remote Start
- Automatic Climate Control
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
3.23 axle ratio
Battery, 525 CCA with rundown protection
Emissions, federal
Emissions, federal requirements
Engine coolant, Dex Cool extended life
Exhaust system, stainless steel, single
Fuel, 71.1 litre (15.6 imperial gallon) capacity
Suspension system, soft ride suspension
Trailer towing, capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg
Engine, 2.4L DOHC, I4 VVT direct injection (DI)
Generator, 120 amp
GVWR, 2250 kg (4960 lbs)

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
LT exterior appearance package -inc: body-coloured bumpers w/charcoal lowers
Door handles, body colour
Spare tire, compact spare
Liftgate, manual rear liftgate, with fixed glass
Rocker mouldings, charcoal lower
Glass, Solar Ray tinted on windshield and front door windows
Glass, deep tinted, rear door, quarter glass and rear glass
Roof rails, charcoal
Fascia, body colour with charcoal lower
Lighting, fog lights, front halogen
Windshield wipers and washers, front hi-low with 3 speed variable delay -inc: mist & wash, intermittent rear wiper
Chrome accents, grille, headlamps, side windows and liftgate
Lighting, halogen composite -inc: automatic exterior lamp control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
tilt steering
Compass
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Reading Lamps
Front air conditioning
Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
Defogger, rear window
Steering wheel, audio controls
Map pockets, front seatback, driver and front passenger
Power windows, express down, all 4 windows
Power outlets, 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt -inc: (2) front, (1) rear seat, (1) rear cargo area
Glove box, non-locking
Seating, 8-way power driver with power lumbar support
Mirror, inside rearview auto dimming
Sunshades, dual with illuminated vanity mirror
Lighting, ambient lighting on instrument panel
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, front reading centre-mounted dome and rear cargo area
Lighting, ambient lighting on cupholders, centre stack surround and deep centre console
Seating, 2-way passenger manual front seat adjusters
Cup holders, 2 front in centre console and 2 in rear centre armrest, 1 bottle holder in each door
Seating, seats, heated, driver and front passenger
Climate control, front automatic climate controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts
Seating, rear seat armrest -inc: (2) cupholders
Seating, rear seating, Multi-Flex sliding rear seat -inc: sliding, 60/40 split folding, 3-position recline
Console, centre, includes armrest, (2) cupholders and concealed storage
Instrumentation, speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature and tachometer, outside temperature in radio display

Safety

Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
Brake/transmission interlock
Seatbelts, front safety belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors and shoulder belt height adjusters
Child security rear door locks, power -inc: instrument panel switch
Seatbelts, rear, 3-point, all seating positions
Air bags, driver and right front passenger thorax side-impact, seat mounted
Rear vision camera, display in radio screen
Air bags, driver and front passenger dual stage frontal air bags
Air bags, side front and rear outboard seating positions, head curtain
Passenger sensing system -inc: sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector (Always use safety belts and child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See...

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Antenna, roof mounted
Pioneer premium 8 speaker, 250 watt audio system -inc: door mounted mid range speakers, front pillar mounted tweeters, upper instrument panel enter channel speaker, rear quarter panel subwoofer

Seating

Rear bench seats

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Stitcher Smartradio app for smartphone-based talk radio/podcasts/live radio
picture viewer
voice-activated technology for audio/phone/phone book/music selection
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Chevrolet MyLink -inc: Bluetooth personal media connectivity to vehicle audio system
Playlist & Album Art powered by Gracenote

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

