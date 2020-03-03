2014 Chevrolet Equinox

- Safety
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Front Reading Lamps
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Floor mats
- Power Outlet
- Temporary spare tire
- Seating
- Bucket Seats
- Cloth Seats
- Power Driver Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Powertrain
- All Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Media / Nav / Comm
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- Compass
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Exterior
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Windows
- Rear Defrost
- Privacy Glass
- Comfort
- Climate Control
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Trim
- Additional Features
- Back-Up Camera
- Telematics
- Navigation from Telematics
- Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
- Brake/transmission interlock
- Bluetooth Connection
- 3.53 Axle Ratio
- LT exterior appearance package -inc: body-coloured bumpers w/charcoal lowers
- Smart Device Integration
- Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard
- Steering column, tilt and telescopic
- Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
- Defogger, rear window
- Steering wheel, audio controls
- Map pockets, front seatback, driver and front passenger
- Power windows, express down, all 4 windows
- Power outlets, 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt -inc: (2) front, (1) rear seat, (1) rear cargo area
- Glove box, non-locking
- Antenna, roof mounted
- Door handles, body colour
- Spare tire, compact spare
- Liftgate, manual rear liftgate, with fixed glass
- Rocker mouldings, charcoal lower
- Glass, Solar Ray tinted on windshield and front door windows
- Glass, deep tinted, rear door, quarter glass and rear glass
- Roof rails, charcoal
- Seatbelts, front safety belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors and shoulder belt height adjusters
- Child security rear door locks, power -inc: instrument panel switch
- Seatbelts, rear, 3-point, all seating positions
- Air bags, driver and right front passenger thorax side-impact, seat mounted
- Mirror, inside rearview, manual day/night
- Sunshades, dual with illuminated vanity mirror
- Lighting, ambient lighting on instrument panel
- Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, front reading centre-mounted dome and rear cargo area
- Lighting, ambient lighting on cupholders, centre stack surround and deep centre console
- Seating, 2-way passenger manual front seat adjusters
- Cup holders, 2 front in centre console and 2 in rear centre armrest, 1 bottle holder in each door
- Fascia, body colour with charcoal lower
- Rear vision camera, display in radio screen
- Climate control, front automatic climate controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts
- Seating, rear seat armrest -inc: (2) cupholders
- Seating, rear seating, Multi-Flex sliding rear seat -inc: sliding, 60/40 split folding, 3-position recline
- All wheel drive, active electronic
- Battery, 525 CCA with rundown protection
- Emissions, federal
- Emissions, federal requirements
- Engine coolant, Dex Cool extended life
- Exhaust system, stainless steel, single
- Fuel, 71.1 litre (15.6 imperial gallon) capacity
- GVWR, 2300 kg (5070 lbs)
- Suspension system, soft ride suspension
- Trailer towing, capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg
- Engine, 2.4L DOHC, I4 VVT direct injection (DI)
- Generator, 120 amp
- Brake system, power, 4 wheel disc brakes with 4 wheel ABS, panic brake assist and hill hold-assist
- Windshield wipers and washers, front hi-low with 3 speed variable delay -inc: mist & wash, intermittent rear wiper
- Speakers, 6 speaker, 80-watt audio system -inc: door mounted mid range speakers, front pillar mounted tweeters
- Chrome accents, grille, headlamps, side windows and liftgate
- Lighting, halogen composite -inc: automatic exterior lamp control
- Console, centre, includes armrest, (2) cupholders and concealed storage
- Instrumentation, speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature and tachometer, outside temperature in radio display
- Air bags, driver and front passenger dual stage frontal air bags
- Air bags, side front and rear outboard seating positions, head curtain
- ENGINE 2.4L DOHC I4 VVT DIRECT INJECTION (DI) (STD)
- Requires Subscription
- Passenger sensing system -inc: sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector (Always use safety belts and child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See...
