2014 Chevrolet Equinox

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Floor mats

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain All Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Compass

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Comfort Climate Control

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Telematics

Navigation from Telematics

Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions

Brake/transmission interlock

Bluetooth Connection

3.53 Axle Ratio

LT exterior appearance package -inc: body-coloured bumpers w/charcoal lowers

Smart Device Integration

Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard

Steering column, tilt and telescopic

Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer

Defogger, rear window

Steering wheel, audio controls

Map pockets, front seatback, driver and front passenger

Power windows, express down, all 4 windows

Power outlets, 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt -inc: (2) front, (1) rear seat, (1) rear cargo area

Glove box, non-locking

Antenna, roof mounted

Door handles, body colour

Spare tire, compact spare

Liftgate, manual rear liftgate, with fixed glass

Rocker mouldings, charcoal lower

Glass, Solar Ray tinted on windshield and front door windows

Glass, deep tinted, rear door, quarter glass and rear glass

Roof rails, charcoal

Seatbelts, front safety belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors and shoulder belt height adjusters

Child security rear door locks, power -inc: instrument panel switch

Seatbelts, rear, 3-point, all seating positions

Air bags, driver and right front passenger thorax side-impact, seat mounted

Mirror, inside rearview, manual day/night

Sunshades, dual with illuminated vanity mirror

Lighting, ambient lighting on instrument panel

Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, front reading centre-mounted dome and rear cargo area

Lighting, ambient lighting on cupholders, centre stack surround and deep centre console

Seating, 2-way passenger manual front seat adjusters

Cup holders, 2 front in centre console and 2 in rear centre armrest, 1 bottle holder in each door

Fascia, body colour with charcoal lower

Rear vision camera, display in radio screen

Climate control, front automatic climate controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts

Seating, rear seat armrest -inc: (2) cupholders

Seating, rear seating, Multi-Flex sliding rear seat -inc: sliding, 60/40 split folding, 3-position recline

All wheel drive, active electronic

Battery, 525 CCA with rundown protection

Emissions, federal

Emissions, federal requirements

Engine coolant, Dex Cool extended life

Exhaust system, stainless steel, single

Fuel, 71.1 litre (15.6 imperial gallon) capacity

GVWR, 2300 kg (5070 lbs)

Suspension system, soft ride suspension

Trailer towing, capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg

Engine, 2.4L DOHC, I4 VVT direct injection (DI)

Generator, 120 amp

Brake system, power, 4 wheel disc brakes with 4 wheel ABS, panic brake assist and hill hold-assist

Windshield wipers and washers, front hi-low with 3 speed variable delay -inc: mist & wash, intermittent rear wiper

Speakers, 6 speaker, 80-watt audio system -inc: door mounted mid range speakers, front pillar mounted tweeters

Chrome accents, grille, headlamps, side windows and liftgate

Lighting, halogen composite -inc: automatic exterior lamp control

Console, centre, includes armrest, (2) cupholders and concealed storage

Instrumentation, speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature and tachometer, outside temperature in radio display

Air bags, driver and front passenger dual stage frontal air bags

Air bags, side front and rear outboard seating positions, head curtain

ENGINE 2.4L DOHC I4 VVT DIRECT INJECTION (DI) (STD)

Requires Subscription

Passenger sensing system -inc: sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector (Always use safety belts and child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.