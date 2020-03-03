Menu
2014 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

877-884-1415

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 76,050KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4777203
  • Stock #: P9204
  • VIN: 2GNFLFEK1E6301168
Exterior Colour
Grey
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
  • Brake/transmission interlock
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • 3.53 Axle Ratio
  • LT exterior appearance package -inc: body-coloured bumpers w/charcoal lowers
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard
  • Steering column, tilt and telescopic
  • Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
  • Defogger, rear window
  • Steering wheel, audio controls
  • Map pockets, front seatback, driver and front passenger
  • Power windows, express down, all 4 windows
  • Power outlets, 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt -inc: (2) front, (1) rear seat, (1) rear cargo area
  • Glove box, non-locking
  • Antenna, roof mounted
  • Door handles, body colour
  • Spare tire, compact spare
  • Liftgate, manual rear liftgate, with fixed glass
  • Rocker mouldings, charcoal lower
  • Glass, Solar Ray tinted on windshield and front door windows
  • Glass, deep tinted, rear door, quarter glass and rear glass
  • Roof rails, charcoal
  • Seatbelts, front safety belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors and shoulder belt height adjusters
  • Child security rear door locks, power -inc: instrument panel switch
  • Seatbelts, rear, 3-point, all seating positions
  • Air bags, driver and right front passenger thorax side-impact, seat mounted
  • Mirror, inside rearview, manual day/night
  • Sunshades, dual with illuminated vanity mirror
  • Lighting, ambient lighting on instrument panel
  • Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, front reading centre-mounted dome and rear cargo area
  • Lighting, ambient lighting on cupholders, centre stack surround and deep centre console
  • Seating, 2-way passenger manual front seat adjusters
  • Cup holders, 2 front in centre console and 2 in rear centre armrest, 1 bottle holder in each door
  • Fascia, body colour with charcoal lower
  • Rear vision camera, display in radio screen
  • Climate control, front automatic climate controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts
  • Seating, rear seat armrest -inc: (2) cupholders
  • Seating, rear seating, Multi-Flex sliding rear seat -inc: sliding, 60/40 split folding, 3-position recline
  • All wheel drive, active electronic
  • Battery, 525 CCA with rundown protection
  • Emissions, federal
  • Emissions, federal requirements
  • Engine coolant, Dex Cool extended life
  • Exhaust system, stainless steel, single
  • Fuel, 71.1 litre (15.6 imperial gallon) capacity
  • GVWR, 2300 kg (5070 lbs)
  • Suspension system, soft ride suspension
  • Trailer towing, capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg
  • Engine, 2.4L DOHC, I4 VVT direct injection (DI)
  • Generator, 120 amp
  • Brake system, power, 4 wheel disc brakes with 4 wheel ABS, panic brake assist and hill hold-assist
  • Windshield wipers and washers, front hi-low with 3 speed variable delay -inc: mist & wash, intermittent rear wiper
  • Speakers, 6 speaker, 80-watt audio system -inc: door mounted mid range speakers, front pillar mounted tweeters
  • Chrome accents, grille, headlamps, side windows and liftgate
  • Lighting, halogen composite -inc: automatic exterior lamp control
  • Console, centre, includes armrest, (2) cupholders and concealed storage
  • Instrumentation, speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature and tachometer, outside temperature in radio display
  • Air bags, driver and front passenger dual stage frontal air bags
  • Air bags, side front and rear outboard seating positions, head curtain
  • ENGINE 2.4L DOHC I4 VVT DIRECT INJECTION (DI) (STD)
  • Requires Subscription
  • Passenger sensing system -inc: sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector (Always use safety belts and child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See...

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

