2014 Chevrolet Equinox

88,642 KM

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

LTZ | Heated Seats | Lane Departure | Remote Start |

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

LTZ | Heated Seats | Lane Departure | Remote Start |

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 6506602
  2. 6506602
$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

88,642KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6506602
  Stock #: F3TR3E
  VIN: 2GNFLHE36E6350029

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black Granite Metallic
  Interior Colour Jet Black/Light Titanium
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3TR3E
  Mileage 88,642 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!! Locally Owned And Fully Loaded With Two Tone Interior, Front Collision Warning, Lane Departure, Power Trunk, Sunroof and More !
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

Additional savings and low rate financing available on all new vehicles during this months sales event.

Experience the H-Factor at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

The #1 Hyundai destination for you and your families automotive needs in Winnipeg!

www.birchwoodhyundai.com
@birchwoodhyundai

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Onstar
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Roof Rack
tinted windows
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear bench seats
rear window defogger
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Lift Gates
Telematics
Lane Departure Warning
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
in vehicle communication system and assistance service
Stitcher Smartradio app for smartphone-based talk radio/podcasts/live radio
picture viewer
voice-activated technology for audio/phone/phone book/music selection
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
Navigation Telematics
4 Cyl Engine
Chevrolet MyLink -inc: Bluetooth personal media connectivity to vehicle audio system
Playl
advisor assiste
6 months of the Directions and Connections Plan with Turn-by-Turn Navigation and OnStar RemoteLink (Turn-by-Turn availability impacted by some geographic/cellular limitations

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

