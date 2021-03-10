2014 Chevrolet Equinox

$8,890 + taxes & licensing 1 0 8 , 6 1 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6786089

6786089 Stock #: F3WEFP

F3WEFP VIN: 1GNFLHEKXEZ134423

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 108,619 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Exterior Roof Rack tinted windows Powertrain All Wheel Drive Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Auto On/Off Headlamps Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Windows rear window defogger Seating Memory Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Rear bench seats Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls Additional Features Premium Audio Anti-Starter Rear View Camera MEMORY MIRRORS Power Lift Gates Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.