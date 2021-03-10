Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

108,619 KM

Details Description Features

$8,890

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,890

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Equinox

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

LTZ *Wholesale Direct - As-Traded*

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

LTZ *Wholesale Direct - As-Traded*

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

  1. 6786089
  2. 6786089
  3. 6786089
  4. 6786089
Contact Seller

$8,890

+ taxes & licensing

108,619KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6786089
  • Stock #: F3WEFP
  • VIN: 1GNFLHEKXEZ134423

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 108,619 KM

Vehicle Description

Public Offer Before Wholesale!
This vehicle is being sold As Traded (As-Is), an inspection report will be provided outlining requirements to safety the vehicle. Towing within the Winnipeg Region is included. The advertised price does not include taxes.

How the Birchwood Wholesale Direct Program benefits the consumer:
- Below market price.
- Pay the auction reserve price, no bidding wars.
- Safety report and CarFax report provided.
- Safety the vehicle yourself, with your mechanic or with us.
- Perfect for bargain hunters.

These are vehicles that fall outside of our Pre-Owned guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that do not meet our quality standards for Retailing.

**Vehicles are sold without a valid Manitoba Safety Certificate of Inspection**
**Vehicles are sold without any warranty or guarantee**
**Vehicles are sold cosmetically as-is**
**Vehicles are sold mechanically as-is**
**Vehicles cannot be test driven**
**Vehicles will be offered for a limited time only**
** Vehicles are sold at our best price. There are NO negotiations**

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Roof Rack
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
rear window defogger
Memory Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear bench seats
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Lift Gates
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Kia West

2017 Kia Soul EX Plus
 55,481 KM
$15,900 + tax & lic
2003 Honda Accord EX...
 314,567 KM
$2,155 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Sportage SX...
 42,227 KM
$32,200 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-4542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory