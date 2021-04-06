2014 Chevrolet Equinox

+ taxes & licensing
204-772-2411
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
Offering excellent driving manners, this Chevrolet Equinox is in color and is equipped with a Gas 4-Cyl 2.4L/145 engine. This SUV is compact enough for easy maneuverability yet provides an impressive cargo capacity. With standard options including keyless entry, a drivers seat power lumbar and vertical height adjustment, a Multi-Flex rear seat that slides for an additional 7.9 inches or rear legroom, ABS, Hill hold assist, traction control, OnStar, speed sensitive volume, auxiliary audio input jack, active noise cancellation, rear window defogger, telescopic steering column, Bluetooth, rear windshield wiper, and more. Available option includes a color 7 inch touch screen. Contact us today to schedule a test drive! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 1-431-800-4783 for fast answers at your fingertips!
