2014 Chevrolet Equinox

115,824 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

LT AWD **New Arrival**

Location

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

115,824KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6895977
  • Stock #: P3614A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,824 KM

Vehicle Description

Offering excellent driving manners, this Chevrolet Equinox is in color and is equipped with a Gas 4-Cyl 2.4L/145 engine. This SUV is compact enough for easy maneuverability yet provides an impressive cargo capacity. With standard options including keyless entry, a drivers seat power lumbar and vertical height adjustment, a Multi-Flex rear seat that slides for an additional 7.9 inches or rear legroom, ABS, Hill hold assist, traction control, OnStar, speed sensitive volume, auxiliary audio input jack, active noise cancellation, rear window defogger, telescopic steering column, Bluetooth, rear windshield wiper, and more. Available option includes a color 7 inch touch screen. Contact us today to schedule a test drive! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 1-431-800-4783 for fast answers at your fingertips!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Smart Device Integration
ENGINE 2.4L DOHC I4 VVT DIRECT INJECTION (DI) (STD)
