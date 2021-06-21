Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

129,457 KM

Details Description Features

$12,887

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,887

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Equinox

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 7423589
  3. 7423589
  4. 7423589
Contact Seller

$12,887

+ taxes & licensing

129,457KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7423589
  • Stock #: F44PTC
  • VIN: 2GNFLEEK8E6306930

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F44PTC
  • Mileage 129,457 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
All Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Tire Pressure Monitor
Temporary spare tire
Front air conditioning
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Wheels
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
17" x 7" painted aluminum
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Toyota

2017 Toyota RAV4 Lim...
 36,101 KM
$28,500 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Malib...
 19,694 KM
$22,010 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota RAV4 LE
 35,764 KM
$24,681 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-889-XXXX

(click to show)

204-889-3700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory