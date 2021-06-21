2014 Chevrolet Equinox

$12,887 + taxes & licensing 1 2 9 , 4 5 7 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7423589

7423589 Stock #: F44PTC

F44PTC VIN: 2GNFLEEK8E6306930

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 129,457 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Auto On/Off Headlamps Power Outlet Powertrain All Wheel Drive Safety Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Temporary spare tire Comfort Front air conditioning Seating Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Wheels Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror 17" x 7" painted aluminum All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat

