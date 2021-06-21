Menu
2014 Chevrolet Equinox

149,900 KM

Details Description Features

$10,950

+ tax & licensing
$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

LS New Brakes & Tires! 2.4L

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

LS New Brakes & Tires! 2.4L

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

149,900KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7520124
  VIN: 2gnalaek8e6355998

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 149,900 KM

Vehicle Description

New Brakes & Tires! 149,900kms 2014! Alloy wheels! All the things you look for in a gentley used Sport Utility! this Equinox Was just safetied! Very Clean inside and out! 149,000km! Power Windows and locks! AC Tilt Cruise and multifuntion steering wheel!
Priced 10,950 plus PST & GST No hidden fees
Safetied W/ Fresh oil change and a car history report on all our used vehicles!
204-488-3793
Text: 204-514-1461
Instagram @westsidesale

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Compass
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

