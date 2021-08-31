2014 Chevrolet Equinox

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
3.53 Axle Ratio
All wheel drive, active electronic
Battery, 525 CCA with rundown protection
Emissions, federal
Emissions, federal requirements
Engine coolant, Dex Cool extended life
Exhaust system, stainless steel, single
Fuel, 71.1 litre (15.6 imperial gallon) capacity
GVWR, 2300 kg (5070 lbs)
Suspension system, soft ride suspension
Trailer towing, capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg
Engine, 2.4L DOHC, I4 VVT direct injection (DI)
Generator, 120 amp
Steering, electric variable assist power, rack and pinion
Compass
rear window defogger
Engine Immobilizer
Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
Defogger, rear window
Steering wheel, audio controls
Map pockets, front seatback, driver and front passenger
Power windows, express down, all 4 windows
Power outlets, 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt -inc: (2) front, (1) rear seat, (1) rear cargo area
Glove box, non-locking
Mirror, inside rearview, manual day/night
Sunshades, dual with illuminated vanity mirror
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, front reading centre-mounted dome and rear cargo area
Lighting, ambient lighting on cupholders, centre stack surround and deep centre console
Seating, 2-way passenger manual front seat adjusters
Cup holders, 2 front in centre console and 2 in rear centre armrest, 1 bottle holder in each door
Climate control, front manual controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts
Seating, 4-way driver, manual fore/aft, power up/down/lumbar
Console, centre, includes armrest, (2) cupholders and concealed storage
Instrumentation, speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature and tachometer, outside temperature in radio display
Power Outlet
Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
Brake/transmission interlock
Seatbelts, front safety belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors and shoulder belt height adjusters
Child security rear door locks, power -inc: instrument panel switch
Seatbelts, rear, 3-point, all seating positions
Air bags, driver and right front passenger thorax side-impact, seat mounted
Air bags, driver and front passenger dual stage frontal air bags
Air bags, side front and rear outboard seating positions, head curtain
Passenger sensing system -inc: sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector (Always use safety belts and child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See...
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver
LS exterior appearance package -inc: body-coloured bumpers w/charcoal lowers
Door handles, body colour
Spare tire, compact spare
Liftgate, manual rear liftgate, with fixed glass
Rocker mouldings, charcoal lower
Glass, Solar Ray tinted on windshield and front door windows
Tires, P225/65R-17 all season blackwall
Fascia, body colour with charcoal lower
Windshield wipers and washers, front hi-low with 3 speed variable delay -inc: mist & wash, intermittent rear wiper
Wheels, 17" x 7" painted aluminum
Glass, Solar Ray tinted, rear door, quarter glass and rear glass
Chrome accents, grille, headlamps, side windows and liftgate
Lighting, halogen composite -inc: automatic exterior lamp control
Mirrors, black, power adjustable, manual folding with blind spot mirror
Antenna, roof mounted
Speakers, 6 speaker, 80-watt audio system -inc: door mounted mid range speakers, front pillar mounted tweeters
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Air Conditioning-Front
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Reading Lamps-Front
Seat-Power Driver
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Audio Controls
Windows-Power
