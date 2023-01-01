Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chevrolet Impala

184,844 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Guy Inc

204-255-1297

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Impala

2014 Chevrolet Impala

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Impala

LS

Location

The Car Guy Inc

420 Kensington St, Winnipeg, MB R3J 1J7

204-255-1297

  1. 10087863
  2. 10087863
  3. 10087863
  4. 10087863
  5. 10087863
  6. 10087863
  7. 10087863
  8. 10087863
  9. 10087863
  10. 10087863
  11. 10087863
  12. 10087863
  13. 10087863
  14. 10087863
Contact Seller

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
184,844KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10087863
  • Stock #: EU103774
  • VIN: 1G11Y5SL8EU103774

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # EU103774
  • Mileage 184,844 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer# 4660

SAFETIED

Come down to our dealership "The Car Guy Inc" at 420 Kensington Street to check it out!!!

Some of the premium features includes:

  • OnStar with 4G LTE and Wi-Fi hotspot capability standard
  • 2.5-liter four-cylinder with new stop-start technology standard
  • My Link entertainment system available
  • Passcode-protected personal information and storage bin (MyLink)
  • Air bags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
  • Remote Keyless Entry includes panic alarm button
  • Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed

any many more.

Contact us now @

Office # (204) 255-1297

Direct Sales # (204) 881-5932

Toll Free # 1-866-439-2295

Email: sales@winnipegcarguy.ca

The Car Guy Inc.

We are open from 10-6 Monday to Friday 10-5 on Saturdays

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Car Guy Inc

2017 Chrysler Pacifi...
 187,605 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2015 Audi A5 Progres...
 74,483 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2003 Ford Mustang GT
 51,201 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email The Car Guy Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Car Guy Inc

The Car Guy Inc

420 Kensington St, Winnipeg, MB R3J 1J7

Call Dealer

204-255-XXXX

(click to show)

204-255-1297

Quick Links
Directions Inventory