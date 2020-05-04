2014 Chevrolet Malibu

- Powertrain
- Convenience
- Exterior
- Additional Features
- 6-Speaker Sound System
- COMPASS DISPLAY
- Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all (3) rear positions
- Federal Tier 2
- Tire sealant and inflator kit
- Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
- Defogger, rear window
- Driver seat adjustment, 4-way manual, power height adjuster
- Passenger seat adjustment, 4-way manual, power height adjuster
- Steering wheel, 3-spoke
- Windshield wiper and washers, front, flat blade
- Lighting, headlamps halogen projector, automatic light control
- Trunk entrapment release, internal
- Gear select, manual mode
- Suspension, front, MacPherson strut
- Glass, solar absorbing
- Emissions, federal requirements
- 2.89 final drive ratio
- Steering, electronic power steering
- Exhaust system, dual turned down hidden
- Security system, audible/visible theft alarm system -inc: programmable content theft horn & lamp activation
- ENGINE, ECOTEC 2.5L DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI
- Coat hooks, driver and passenger side rear
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio -inc: digital quality sound w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes 3 free trial months beyond which service fees apply*
- Auto stop/start engine
- Mirrors, rear-view, outside heated, power adjustable with integrated turn signal indicators, body coloured
- Driver information centre (DIC) -inc: colour display, cluster mounted, GM oil life monitor, user programmable features, message centre
- Ice Blue ambient lighting -inc: instrument panel, shifter, front door handles, map pockets
- Instrumentation, analog speedometer, tachometer, odometer and fuel gauges
- Lighting, theatre dimming and delayed entry/exit
- Mirror, rear-view, manual day/night tilt
- Power centre, 2 auxiliary power 12 volt -inc: (1) located in centre stack, (1) located in front of console
- Rear seat, 60/40 split folding with armrest -inc: cup holders
- Steering column, manual tilt and telescope
- Storage, hidden storage behind 7" touch screen -inc: large storage in front & rear door panels, console storage
- Visors, driver and front passenger, illuminated vanity mirrors
- Windows, power, all windows express down
- Brake lining, high performance, noise and dust -inc: Duralife rotors
- Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc -inc: panic brake assist, ECM grade brake control
- Engine, ECOTEC 2.5L DOHC 4-cylinder DI -inc: variable valve timing (VVT), intake Variable Valve Lift (iVVL)
- Suspension, rear, 4-link
- Air bags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions -inc: passenger sensing system
- Child-security rear door and window locks, electronic
- Seat belts, five, all outboard and centre rear seating positions -inc: driver seat belt dual pretensioner & load limit feature, front seat belt height adjusters
- Air conditioning, single-zone manual with humidity sensor
