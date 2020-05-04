Menu
2014 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

2014 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

$9,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 93,917KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4989339
  • Stock #: 1943
  • VIN: 1G11C5SL0EF245944
Exterior Colour
White
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

IN STOCK!
McWilliam Auto Service

THIS PRICE IS NOT A MISPRINT!!! At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers "BEAT THE DEALER" pricing. That means auction prices for you the public! WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR VEHICLES SO YOU CAN TOO! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. Trade-ins are also welcome. Call our office @204-560-1234 sales @204-560-1231/Sales@204-560-1232 cell Rick @ 204-298-8938 cell or Visit us at 155 McPhillips St. WINNIPEG MB R3E 2J8 *Price does not inclue PST GST. DEALER PERMIT #4611

Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Convenience
  • Overhead Console
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring
Additional Features
  • 6-Speaker Sound System
  • COMPASS DISPLAY
  • Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all (3) rear positions
  • Federal Tier 2
  • Tire sealant and inflator kit
  • Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
  • Defogger, rear window
  • Driver seat adjustment, 4-way manual, power height adjuster
  • Passenger seat adjustment, 4-way manual, power height adjuster
  • Steering wheel, 3-spoke
  • Windshield wiper and washers, front, flat blade
  • Lighting, headlamps halogen projector, automatic light control
  • Trunk entrapment release, internal
  • Gear select, manual mode
  • Suspension, front, MacPherson strut
  • Glass, solar absorbing
  • Emissions, federal requirements
  • 2.89 final drive ratio
  • Steering, electronic power steering
  • Exhaust system, dual turned down hidden
  • Security system, audible/visible theft alarm system -inc: programmable content theft horn & lamp activation
  • ENGINE, ECOTEC 2.5L DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI
  • Coat hooks, driver and passenger side rear
  • SiriusXM Satellite Radio -inc: digital quality sound w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes 3 free trial months beyond which service fees apply*
  • Auto stop/start engine
  • Mirrors, rear-view, outside heated, power adjustable with integrated turn signal indicators, body coloured
  • Driver information centre (DIC) -inc: colour display, cluster mounted, GM oil life monitor, user programmable features, message centre
  • Ice Blue ambient lighting -inc: instrument panel, shifter, front door handles, map pockets
  • Instrumentation, analog speedometer, tachometer, odometer and fuel gauges
  • Lighting, theatre dimming and delayed entry/exit
  • Mirror, rear-view, manual day/night tilt
  • Power centre, 2 auxiliary power 12 volt -inc: (1) located in centre stack, (1) located in front of console
  • Rear seat, 60/40 split folding with armrest -inc: cup holders
  • Steering column, manual tilt and telescope
  • Storage, hidden storage behind 7" touch screen -inc: large storage in front & rear door panels, console storage
  • Visors, driver and front passenger, illuminated vanity mirrors
  • Windows, power, all windows express down
  • Brake lining, high performance, noise and dust -inc: Duralife rotors
  • Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc -inc: panic brake assist, ECM grade brake control
  • Engine, ECOTEC 2.5L DOHC 4-cylinder DI -inc: variable valve timing (VVT), intake Variable Valve Lift (iVVL)
  • Suspension, rear, 4-link
  • Air bags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions -inc: passenger sensing system
  • Child-security rear door and window locks, electronic
  • Seat belts, five, all outboard and centre rear seating positions -inc: driver seat belt dual pretensioner & load limit feature, front seat belt height adjusters
  • Air conditioning, single-zone manual with humidity sensor

