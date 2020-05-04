2014 Chevrolet Malibu

Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Convenience Overhead Console Exterior Tire Pressure Monitoring

Additional Features 6-Speaker Sound System

COMPASS DISPLAY

Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all (3) rear positions

Federal Tier 2

Tire sealant and inflator kit

Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer

Defogger, rear window

Driver seat adjustment, 4-way manual, power height adjuster

Passenger seat adjustment, 4-way manual, power height adjuster

Steering wheel, 3-spoke

Windshield wiper and washers, front, flat blade

Lighting, headlamps halogen projector, automatic light control

Trunk entrapment release, internal

Gear select, manual mode

Suspension, front, MacPherson strut

Glass, solar absorbing

Emissions, federal requirements

2.89 final drive ratio

Steering, electronic power steering

Exhaust system, dual turned down hidden

Security system, audible/visible theft alarm system -inc: programmable content theft horn & lamp activation

ENGINE, ECOTEC 2.5L DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI

Coat hooks, driver and passenger side rear

SiriusXM Satellite Radio -inc: digital quality sound w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes 3 free trial months beyond which service fees apply*

Auto stop/start engine

Mirrors, rear-view, outside heated, power adjustable with integrated turn signal indicators, body coloured

Driver information centre (DIC) -inc: colour display, cluster mounted, GM oil life monitor, user programmable features, message centre

Ice Blue ambient lighting -inc: instrument panel, shifter, front door handles, map pockets

Instrumentation, analog speedometer, tachometer, odometer and fuel gauges

Lighting, theatre dimming and delayed entry/exit

Mirror, rear-view, manual day/night tilt

Power centre, 2 auxiliary power 12 volt -inc: (1) located in centre stack, (1) located in front of console

Rear seat, 60/40 split folding with armrest -inc: cup holders

Steering column, manual tilt and telescope

Storage, hidden storage behind 7" touch screen -inc: large storage in front & rear door panels, console storage

Visors, driver and front passenger, illuminated vanity mirrors

Windows, power, all windows express down

Brake lining, high performance, noise and dust -inc: Duralife rotors

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc -inc: panic brake assist, ECM grade brake control

Engine, ECOTEC 2.5L DOHC 4-cylinder DI -inc: variable valve timing (VVT), intake Variable Valve Lift (iVVL)

Suspension, rear, 4-link

Air bags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions -inc: passenger sensing system

Child-security rear door and window locks, electronic

Seat belts, five, all outboard and centre rear seating positions -inc: driver seat belt dual pretensioner & load limit feature, front seat belt height adjusters

Air conditioning, single-zone manual with humidity sensor

