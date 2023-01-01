Menu
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

178,092 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

178,092KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10285695
  • Stock #: 1348
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC2EG158586

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 178,092 KM

Vehicle Description

FRESH ON THE LOT!

 

- MB Vehicle

- Color matched cap 

- Heated seats

- 6 passenger

- 5.3L Engine

- Rear view camera

And much more to offer!

If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us. We are looking forward to connecting with you.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

