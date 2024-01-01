$24,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ Crew CAB
Location
Match Auto Market
231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7
204-615-6979
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 163,003 KM
Vehicle Description
High Value Options:
LTZ Crew Cab
1 Owner
4X4
Sunroof
Leather
The 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ Crew Cab is a powerful pickup truck designed for both work and play. Equipped with 4X4 capability, it ensures superior traction and control, making it perfect for off-road adventures and tough weather conditions. The LTZ trim adds luxury and comfort, featuring premium leather seating, a sunroof for an airy and open feel, and a spacious crew cab for ample room. Known for its robust performance, reliability, and high-quality interior, the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ Crew Cab is an excellent choice for drivers seeking a truck that combines functionality with style.
3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! The 3-month warranty price is included in the advertised price. Extended warranties available (extended warranty prices not included).
Every vehicle sold at Match is a clean title. We also provide a verified CarFax report for each vehicle.
Financing available
Dealer permit: 4858
Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
