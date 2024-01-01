Menu
<p><strong>High Value Options:</strong><br>LTZ Crew Cab<br>1 Owner<br>4X4<br>Sunroof<br>Leather</p><p>The 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ Crew Cab is a powerful pickup truck designed for both work and play. Equipped with 4X4 capability, it ensures superior traction and control, making it perfect for off-road adventures and tough weather conditions. The LTZ trim adds luxury and comfort, featuring premium leather seating, a sunroof for an airy and open feel, and a spacious crew cab for ample room. Known for its robust performance, reliability, and high-quality interior, the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ Crew Cab is an excellent choice for drivers seeking a truck that combines functionality with style.</p><p><strong>3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle!</strong> The 3-month warranty price is included in the advertised price. Extended warranties available (extended warranty prices not included).<br>Every vehicle sold at Match is a clean title. We also provide a verified CarFax report for each vehicle.</p><p><strong>Financing available;</strong> please visit [website, e.g., <a rel=noopener target=_new><span>www.matchautomarket.ca</span></a>].<br><strong>Dealer permit:</strong> 4858<br><strong>Address:</strong> 231 Oak Point Hwy</p>

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
163,003 KM
$24,999 + tax & licensing
Match Auto Market
231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7
204-615-6979

Details Description

VIN 3GCUKSEC2EG199064

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

