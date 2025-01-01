Menu
Super Clean low mileage 2014  Chevrolet Silverado, 4.3 Litre V6 with Blue Tooth,Automatic, Nice Cold Air, Power windows, Locks, Mirrors, Cruise control, This truck has been extremely well maintained and is in  great condition throughout, Runs and drives very well, Just serviced and safetied, as part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report is available on our website.  Reasonably Priced at $13,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd.  1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... theres a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.    See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website.  Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale   DP#9491

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

159,000 KM

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck w/2WT

13154965

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck w/2WT

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

Logo_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
159,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCRCPEH3EZ377026

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 11175.0
  • Mileage 159,000 KM

Super Clean low mileage 2014  Chevrolet Silverado, 4.3 Litre V6 with Blue Tooth,Automatic, Nice Cold Air, Power windows, Locks, Mirrors, Cruise control, This truck has been extremely well maintained and is in  great condition throughout, Runs and drives very well, Just serviced and safetied, as part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report is available on our website.  Reasonably Priced at $13,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd.  1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.    See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website.  Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale   DP#9491

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Climate Control

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Steel Wheels

Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500