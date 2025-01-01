$13,950+ taxes & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Work Truck w/2WT
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
Certified
$13,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11175.0
- Mileage 159,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Super Clean low mileage 2014 Chevrolet Silverado, 4.3 Litre V6 with Blue Tooth,Automatic, Nice Cold Air, Power windows, Locks, Mirrors, Cruise control, This truck has been extremely well maintained and is in great condition throughout, Runs and drives very well, Just serviced and safetied, as part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report is available on our website. Reasonably Priced at $13,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd. 1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location. See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website. Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale DP#9491
