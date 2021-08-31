2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

- Listing ID: 7591765
- Stock #: P1182
- VIN: 1GCVKREC2EZ254898
-
Exterior Colour
SUMMIT WHITE
-
Interior Colour
Gray
-
Body Style
Pickup Truck
-
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Doors
4-door
-
Stock #
P1182
-
Mileage
196,597 KM
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
Driver Information System
trailer stability control
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Rear suspension classification: solid live axle
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
Front shock type: monotube
Rear shock type: monotube
Satellite communications: OnStar
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Front air conditioning zones: single
Front brake diameter: 13.0
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar
Spare tire size: full-size
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Battery: maintenance-free
4WD selector: electronic hi-lo
Locking differential: rear
Rear brake diameter: 13.6
Floor mat material: rubber/vinyl
Side mirror type: spotter mirror
Rear suspension type: multi-leaf
Front suspension type: upper and lower control arms
Front bumper color: chrome
Rear bumper color: chrome
Front seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 34 mm
4WD type: part time w/ on demand setting
Rear seat folding: folds up
Pickup bed type: fleetside
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.