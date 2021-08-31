Menu
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

196,597 KM

Details Description Features

$23,991

+ tax & licensing
$23,991

+ taxes & licensing

Silverline Motors

204-509-0008

LT Z71

Location

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

$23,991

+ taxes & licensing

196,597KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7591765
  • Stock #: P1182
  • VIN: 1GCVKREC2EZ254898

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P1182
  • Mileage 196,597 KM

Vehicle Description

***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***

*7 DAY INSURANCE*

*3 MONTH WARRANTY*

*FINANCING AVAILABLE*

*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*

*MB SAFETY*

*CARFAX HISTORY DISCLOSURE*



WOW WHAT A RARE TRUCK, Z71 PACKAGE, 5.3 V8, 4X4, DOUBLE CAB, SEATS 5, BACK -UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, TINTED GLASS, AM/FM/CD, CLIMATE CONTROL, AC, ABS/TRACTION, AFTERMARKET WHEELS AND TIRES, MAGNAFLOW EXHAUST, RUNNING BOARDS, BEDLINER, HITCH, CHROME BUMPERS AND GRILLE, RECENT MAINTENANCE COMPLETED (FRONT NEW BRAKES, REAR SHOCKS, FRESH ENGINE OIL AND FILTER), 2 SETS OF KEYS, WILL GO HOME WITH A FRESH SAFETY, CLEAN TITLE, WARRANTY INCLUDED!



*****VALUE PRICED AT $23,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******

*****VIEW AT 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******

*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
Cruise Control
Air filtration
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
HD Radio
Tow/Haul Mode
Clock
Cupholders: Front
Upholstery: Cloth
Battery Saver
Front air conditioning
Rear
2
Panic Alarm
Retained Accessory Power
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Cylinder Deactivation
Roll Stability Control
trailer stability control
Jack
4
Radio: AM/FM
Front Brake Type: Disc
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
Passenger Side
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Steering wheel: tilt
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front spring type: coil
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Spare wheel type: steel
Front struts
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Gauge: oil pressure
Tow hooks: front
Rear suspension classification: solid live axle
Antenna type: element
Floor material: carpet
Axle ratio: 3.42
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
Front shock type: monotube
Rear shock type: monotube
Rear spring type: leaf
Satellite communications: OnStar
Wheels: aluminum
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Front air conditioning zones: single
Front brake diameter: 13.0
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Tire type: all terrain
Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar
Spare tire size: full-size
Assist handle: front
Front brake width: 1.18
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Battery: maintenance-free
4WD selector: electronic hi-lo
Locking differential: rear
Total speakers: 6
Alternator: 150 amps
Rear brake diameter: 13.6
Floor mat material: rubber/vinyl
Auxiliary engine cooler
Side mirror type: spotter mirror
Steering ratio: 16.3
Turns lock-to-lock: 3.0
Mirror color: black
Door handle color: black
Rear brake width: 0.79
Pickup bed light
Rear suspension type: multi-leaf
Battery rating: 730 CCA
Front suspension type: upper and lower control arms
Front bumper color: chrome
Rear bumper color: chrome
Front seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Phone: voice operated
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 34 mm
4WD type: part time w/ on demand setting
Rear seat folding: folds up
Headlights: halogen
Bumper detail: rear step
Pickup bed type: fleetside
Tailgate protection cap
Tailgate: lift assist
Trailer wiring: 4-pin
chrome surround
Storage: in seat cushion
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Memory Card Slot
single disc
reclining
voice operated
7-pin
turn off headlights
Off-road driving assist: hill descent

