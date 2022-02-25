Menu
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

172,000 KM

Details

$26,501

+ tax & licensing
$26,501

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT w/1LT 4WD | 5.3L V8 | Dbl. Cab

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT w/1LT 4WD | 5.3L V8 | Dbl. Cab

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

$26,501

+ taxes & licensing

172,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8435826
  • Stock #: F4FP9N
  • VIN: 1GCVKREC2EZ176221

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4FP9N
  • Mileage 172,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT EcoTec3 5.3L V8 Flex Fuel 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 4WD Black

Backup Camera, 10 Way Power Driver Seat, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Jet Black w/Cloth Seat Trim, 18" Bright Machined Aluminum Wheels, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 6 Audio Speakers, Auto Locking Rear Differential, Black Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Fully Automatic Headlights, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls, Rear Chrome Bumper w/Cornersteps, Tilt Steering Wheel.


All of our purchases comes with the following Birchwood Certified Inspection Full tank of fuel on delivery Service records if available Carfax report

Special Financing Available! In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features; 3 Years Roadside Assistance 3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty 3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty 3 Years Free Tire Rotations 5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child security locks
Stabilitrak, stability control system -inc: proactive roll avoidance, traction control, electronic trailer sway control & hill start assist
Airbags, dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger, seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger, and head-curtain side-impact airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; includes Passenger Sensing...
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
4-wheel drive
6'6" pickup box
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Axle, rear, 3.42 ratio
Transfer case, electronic autotrac with rotary dial controls
Alternator, 150 amp
Battery, heavy-duty -inc: 720 cold-cranking amps, maintenance-free w/rundown protection & retained accessory pwr
Cooling, external engine oil, heavy-duty
GVWR, 3221 kg (7100 lbs) (REQ: LV3 Engine)
Steering, electric power steering (EPS) assist, rack and pinion
Suspension, increased capacity, front independent coil springs, rear 2-stage multi-leaf springs, semi elliptical
tinted windows
Tire carrier lock -inc: keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition & door
Door handles, black
Wheelhouse liners, rear
Lights, dual cargo area lamps, cab mounted
Lights, front, halogen reflector
Lock control, rear tailgate, key activated
Tailgate and box rail protection cap, top
Tire carrier, outside spare, winch-type
Windshield wipers and washers -inc: intermittent wiper system, pulse washers
Bumpers, front, chrome
Bumpers, rear, chrome with cornersteps
Glass, deep tint, rear
Grille surround, chrome with chrome mesh
Tailgate, EZ lift and lower
antenna
Bluetooth
(6) audio speakers
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Assist handle, front passenger
Defogger, windshield and side window
Head restraints, adjustable on driver and front passenger outboard seats
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster -inc: speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage, oil pressure, tire pressure monitor *Tire pressure monitoring system does not apply to spare tire*
Mirror, inside rear-view, manual day/night
Power outlets, 12V DC, 2 with bench and 3 with bucket seat
Windows, power front and rear -inc: driver express up/down, express down on all other windows
Driver information centre, 4.2-inch colour display -inc: driver personalization, warning messages & advanced vehicle information display
Rear 60/40 folding bench, (folds up) -inc: child seat top tether anchor
Sunshades, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

