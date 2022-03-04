Menu
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

178,252 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Crew Cab LTZ W/1LZ

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Crew Cab LTZ W/1LZ

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

178,252KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: U2398A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # U2398A
  • Mileage 178,252 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab LTZ W/1LZ. Its Automatic transmission and Gas/Ethanol V8 6.2L/376 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 comes equipped with these options: Windshield wipers and washers -inc: intermittent wiper system, pulse washers, Windows, power front and rear -inc: driver express up/down, express down on all other windows, Window, power sliding rear, Wheelhouse liners, rear, Wheel trim, 45.7 cm x 21.6 cm (18") bright-machined aluminum, Universal home remote, Transmission, 6-speed automatic -inc: electronically controlled w/overdrive & tow/haul mode, cruise grade braking & powertrain grade braking., Transfer case, electronic autotrac with rotary dial controls, Trailering pkg -inc: trailer hitch, 7-pin & 4-pin connectors, (4) blunt cut wires in the instrument panel harness for an aftermarket trailer brake controller, and Tire carrier, outside spare, winch-type. See it for yourself at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

