$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-772-2411
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Crew Cab LTZ W/1LZ
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
204-772-2411
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8657146
- Stock #: U2398A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # U2398A
- Mileage 178,252 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab LTZ W/1LZ. Its Automatic transmission and Gas/Ethanol V8 6.2L/376 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 comes equipped with these options: Windshield wipers and washers -inc: intermittent wiper system, pulse washers, Windows, power front and rear -inc: driver express up/down, express down on all other windows, Window, power sliding rear, Wheelhouse liners, rear, Wheel trim, 45.7 cm x 21.6 cm (18") bright-machined aluminum, Universal home remote, Transmission, 6-speed automatic -inc: electronically controlled w/overdrive & tow/haul mode, cruise grade braking & powertrain grade braking., Transfer case, electronic autotrac with rotary dial controls, Trailering pkg -inc: trailer hitch, 7-pin & 4-pin connectors, (4) blunt cut wires in the instrument panel harness for an aftermarket trailer brake controller, and Tire carrier, outside spare, winch-type. See it for yourself at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Ford Winnipeg
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.