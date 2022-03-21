Menu
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

129,320 KM

$30,992

+ tax & licensing
$30,992

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ* 4x4/Quad/Remote Starter/Step Bars/SXM

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ* 4x4/Quad/Remote Starter/Step Bars/SXM

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

$30,992

+ taxes & licensing

129,320KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8821286
  Stock #: 25495a
  VIN: 1GCVKSEC3EZ138763

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25495a
  • Mileage 129,320 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 ******See how to qualify for an additional $1000 OFF our posted price with dealer arranged financing OAC. * NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS * 4x4, QUAD CAB, 5 SEATER, BLUETOOTH, STEP BARS, REMOTE STARTER, LEATHER HEATED/COOLED SEATS, SXM, REVERSE CAMERA, HEATED STEERING WHEEL ** PLEASE NOTE - IF YOU ARE EMAILING FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, SUCH AS A CARFAX, ADDITIONAL INFORMATION OR TO CONFIRM OPTIONS . WE ADVISE OUR CUSTOMERS TO PLEASE CHECK THEIR EMAIL SPAM/JUNK MAIL FOLDER ** For Work or Play - Come and see the ''ABUNDANTLY CAPABLE'' 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ. Well equipped with 4x4, QUAD CAB, 5 SEATER, BLUETOOTH, STEP BARS, REMOTE STARTER, LEATHER HEATED/COOLED SEATS, SXM, REVERSE CAMERA, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, air conditioning, automatic transmission and more. See us today! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Running Boards
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Tonneau Cover

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-XXXX

204-895-3777

