2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$30,992 + taxes & licensing 1 2 9 , 3 2 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8821286

8821286 Stock #: 25495a

25495a VIN: 1GCVKSEC3EZ138763

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 25495a

Mileage 129,320 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Exterior Running Boards Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Interior Tonneau Cover

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.