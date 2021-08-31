2014 Chevrolet Traverse

$15,550 + taxes & licensing 1 5 4 , 2 0 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7691464

7691464 Stock #: F47JFY

F47JFY VIN: 1GNKVGKD3EJ205422

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F47JFY

Mileage 154,209 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Safety Heated Mirrors 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Mechanical All Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Windows rear window defogger Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Rear View Camera Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.