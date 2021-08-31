Menu
2014 Chevrolet Traverse

154,209 KM

$15,550

+ tax & licensing
$15,550

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2014 Chevrolet Traverse

2014 Chevrolet Traverse

1LT AWD SUNROOF BLUETOOTH

2014 Chevrolet Traverse

1LT AWD SUNROOF BLUETOOTH

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$15,550

+ taxes & licensing

154,209KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7691464
  • Stock #: F47JFY
  • VIN: 1GNKVGKD3EJ205422

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F47JFY
  • Mileage 154,209 KM

Vehicle Description

This Local Trade 2014 Chevrolet Traverse 1LT AWD is powered by a 3.6L V6 DI VVT and 6-Speed Automatic Transmission.

It's equipped with features such as Power Sunroof, Cruise control, AWD, Air Conditioning, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Power driver seat, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Radio: Colour Touch AM/FM w/CD Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls and so much more!


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
rear window defogger
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

