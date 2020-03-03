Menu
2014 Chevrolet Trax

LT

2014 Chevrolet Trax

LT

Location

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

204-338-2277

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 72,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4763703
  • Stock #: Pau2
  • VIN: 3GNCJPSB4EL137364
Exterior Colour
Blue Topaz Metallic (Blue)
Interior Colour
Jet Black/Jet Black (AFP)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Here is an economical SUV that has AWD fun and easy to drive and park. All Wheel Drive for MB winters. This One Owner Trax is the LT model, fully equipped including Bluetooth. Remote Start.
1.4L Turbo engine 6 speed automatic transmission.

AT AUTOLAND INC. ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE CLEAN TITLE. WE DO NOT SELL REBUILT VEHICLES. WE PROVIDE A CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT WITH EACH VEHICLE AT NO CHARGE TO THE CUSTOMER.

WARRANTY INCLUDED.
3 MONTH 5,000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER'S SHIELD WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES SOLD AT ADVERTISED PRICE. INCLUDES ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, SEALS & GASKETS, STARTER, ALTERNATOR & MORE. PACKAGES WITH UP TO 3 YEARS COVERAGE AVAILABLE AT A VERY REASONABLE PRICE.
( SEE LUBRICO WEBSITE FOR COMPLETE COVERAGE DETAILS )

COME AND MAKE YOUR BEST DEAL @ AUTOLAND INC!!!!
GST & PST not incl.
Dealer Permit #9927

Call Ed @ Autoland Inc for appt to view @ 204-338-2277

NEW...TEXT Ed 204-391-2255

Autoland Inc.
1683 Main @ Jefferson ( West Kildonan )
204-338-2277

NOTE:
Autoland has arranged competitive finance rates with EPIC Finance.

www.epicdealersolutions.ca

or go directly to our website

www.autolandcars.ca

to apply for financing.

Additional Features
  • Cargo Cover
  • Cargo Mat
  • Rear passenger floor ducts
  • Enhanced driver information centre functions with compass display
  • Mechanical Tools and Jack
  • Panic brake and Hill Hold assist
  • Steering column, tilt and telescopic
  • Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
  • Defogger, rear window
  • Door handles, body coloured
  • Exhaust, single
  • ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI
  • Engine, ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)
  • Battery with rundown protection
  • Spare wheel - 16" x 4" steel
  • Enhanced audio 6-speaker system
  • Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage in outboard positions & top tether in 3 rear positions for children
  • Roof Rails, silver painted
  • Wipers, rear, intermittent
  • Glass, Solar absorbing windshield and front windows with deep tint rear windows & liftgate
  • Windshield wipers and washers, front with pulse, variable delay
  • Lighting, headlamps, halogen with automatic light control
  • Mirrors, driver and passenger power, heated, manual folding, body coloured, spotter mirror
  • Steering wheel, controls, cruise control
  • 60/40, flip and fold rear bench seat -inc: outboard head restraints
  • Steering wheel, 3-spoke, leather wrapped
  • Sunshades, driver and passenger with covered illuminated vanity mirror
  • Climate control, air filtration system
  • Power outlet, 110 Volt AC 3-prong outlet, located on the rear of floor console
  • Assist handles, 1 driver side, 1 passenger side, 1 rear with coat hook in rear position only
  • Seating, passenger, 2-way manual adjuster
  • Windows, Power with driver express up/down
  • Steering wheel, controls, audio, phone
  • Mirror, rearview, tilt
  • Cargo area, 2 piece storage tray under cargo load floor
  • Lighting, front, dome
  • Passenger, under seat storage tray
  • Instrumentation - Analog, speedometer, oil light monitor, tachometer, fuel level
  • Map pockets, front passenger seatback
  • Power Outlet, 12 Volt DC accessory outlet, located on front console
  • Lighting, storage area illumination, cargo area
  • Air Conditioning, single-zone heater and air conditioning with manual controls
  • Axle ratio, 3.53 final drive ratio
  • Suspension, Touring ride and handling
  • Steering, Variable assist electric power
  • Manual parking brake located in centre console
  • Chassis, All wheel drive
  • Suspension, MacPherson strut front suspension and compound crank rear suspension
  • Brakes, Power, front and rear disc, 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
  • Seatbelts, 3-point, all seating positions with seatbelt pretensioners, front height adjusters
  • Child security rear door locks, power
  • Air bag, Passenger Sensing System, sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector
  • AIR BAGS, 10 TOTAL, FRONTAL AND KNEE FOR DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER, SIDE-IMPACT SEAT-MOUNTED AND ROOF RAIL FOR FRONT AND REAR OUTBOARD SEATING POSITIONS
  • Spare tire, 16" blackwall
  • Seating, driver, 4-way manual adjuster, power lumbar with inside armrest

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

