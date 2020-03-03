2014 Chevrolet Trax

Additional Features Cargo Cover

Cargo Mat

Rear passenger floor ducts

Enhanced driver information centre functions with compass display

Mechanical Tools and Jack

Panic brake and Hill Hold assist

Steering column, tilt and telescopic

Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer

Defogger, rear window

Door handles, body coloured

Exhaust, single

Engine, ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)

Battery with rundown protection

Spare wheel - 16" x 4" steel

Enhanced audio 6-speaker system

Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage in outboard positions & top tether in 3 rear positions for children

Roof Rails, silver painted

Wipers, rear, intermittent

Glass, Solar absorbing windshield and front windows with deep tint rear windows & liftgate

Windshield wipers and washers, front with pulse, variable delay

Lighting, headlamps, halogen with automatic light control

Mirrors, driver and passenger power, heated, manual folding, body coloured, spotter mirror

Steering wheel, controls, cruise control

60/40, flip and fold rear bench seat -inc: outboard head restraints

Steering wheel, 3-spoke, leather wrapped

Sunshades, driver and passenger with covered illuminated vanity mirror

Climate control, air filtration system

Power outlet, 110 Volt AC 3-prong outlet, located on the rear of floor console

Assist handles, 1 driver side, 1 passenger side, 1 rear with coat hook in rear position only

Seating, passenger, 2-way manual adjuster

Windows, Power with driver express up/down

Steering wheel, controls, audio, phone

Mirror, rearview, tilt

Cargo area, 2 piece storage tray under cargo load floor

Lighting, front, dome

Passenger, under seat storage tray

Instrumentation - Analog, speedometer, oil light monitor, tachometer, fuel level

Map pockets, front passenger seatback

Power Outlet, 12 Volt DC accessory outlet, located on front console

Lighting, storage area illumination, cargo area

Air Conditioning, single-zone heater and air conditioning with manual controls

Axle ratio, 3.53 final drive ratio

Suspension, Touring ride and handling

Steering, Variable assist electric power

Manual parking brake located in centre console

Chassis, All wheel drive

Suspension, MacPherson strut front suspension and compound crank rear suspension

Brakes, Power, front and rear disc, 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)

Seatbelts, 3-point, all seating positions with seatbelt pretensioners, front height adjusters

Child security rear door locks, power

Air bag, Passenger Sensing System, sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector

AIR BAGS, 10 TOTAL, FRONTAL AND KNEE FOR DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER, SIDE-IMPACT SEAT-MOUNTED AND ROOF RAIL FOR FRONT AND REAR OUTBOARD SEATING POSITIONS

Spare tire, 16" blackwall

Seating, driver, 4-way manual adjuster, power lumbar with inside armrest

