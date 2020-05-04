2014 Chevrolet Trax

- Additional Features
-
- Rear Vision Camera
- Enhanced driver information centre functions with compass display
- Panic brake and Hill Hold assist
- Steering column, tilt and telescopic
- Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
- Defogger, rear window
- Exhaust, single
- ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI
- Engine, ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)
- Rear park assist, ultrasonic
- Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage in outboard positions & top tether in 3 rear positions for children
- Premium Bose audio 7-speaker system with amplifier
- Roof Rails, silver painted
- Wipers, rear, intermittent
- Windshield wipers and washers, front with pulse, variable delay
- Lighting, headlamps, halogen with automatic light control
- Mirrors, driver and passenger power, heated, manual folding, body coloured, spotter mirror
- Steering wheel, controls, cruise control
- 60/40, flip and fold rear bench seat -inc: outboard head restraints
- Steering wheel, 3-spoke, leather wrapped
- Climate control, air filtration system
- Power outlet, 110 Volt AC 3-prong outlet, located on the rear of floor console
- Seating, passenger, 2-way manual adjuster
- Windows, Power with driver express up/down
- Steering wheel, controls, audio, phone
- Mirror, rearview, tilt
- Instrumentation - Analog, speedometer, oil light monitor, tachometer, fuel level
- Seating, driver, 6-way power adjuster, power lumbar with inside armrest
- Power Outlet, 12 Volt DC accessory outlet, located on front console
- Air Conditioning, single-zone heater and air conditioning with manual controls
- Steering, Variable assist electric power
- Brakes, Power, front and rear disc, 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
- Seatbelts, 3-point, all seating positions with seatbelt pretensioners, front height adjusters
- Child security rear door locks, power
- Air bag, Passenger Sensing System, sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector
- AIR BAGS, 10 TOTAL, FRONTAL AND KNEE FOR DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER, SIDE-IMPACT SEAT-MOUNTED AND ROOF RAIL FOR FRONT AND REAR OUTBOARD SEATING POSITIONS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.