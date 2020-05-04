Menu
2014 Chevrolet Trax

LT

2014 Chevrolet Trax

LT

Location

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-615-6979

  2. 4957206
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 139,715KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4957206
  • Stock #: 395812
  • VIN: 3GNCJRSB4EL170490
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in advertised price. Extended Warranties Available (Extended warranty prices not included)
Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report with each vehicle.
Financing available, please visit www.matchautomarket.ca

Dealer permit: 4858
Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy
Phone Number: (204)615-6979

Additional Features
  • Rear Vision Camera
  • Enhanced driver information centre functions with compass display
  • Panic brake and Hill Hold assist
  • Steering column, tilt and telescopic
  • Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
  • Defogger, rear window
  • Exhaust, single
  • ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI
  • Engine, ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)
  • Rear park assist, ultrasonic
  • Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage in outboard positions & top tether in 3 rear positions for children
  • Premium Bose audio 7-speaker system with amplifier
  • Roof Rails, silver painted
  • Wipers, rear, intermittent
  • Windshield wipers and washers, front with pulse, variable delay
  • Lighting, headlamps, halogen with automatic light control
  • Mirrors, driver and passenger power, heated, manual folding, body coloured, spotter mirror
  • Steering wheel, controls, cruise control
  • 60/40, flip and fold rear bench seat -inc: outboard head restraints
  • Steering wheel, 3-spoke, leather wrapped
  • Climate control, air filtration system
  • Power outlet, 110 Volt AC 3-prong outlet, located on the rear of floor console
  • Seating, passenger, 2-way manual adjuster
  • Windows, Power with driver express up/down
  • Steering wheel, controls, audio, phone
  • Mirror, rearview, tilt
  • Instrumentation - Analog, speedometer, oil light monitor, tachometer, fuel level
  • Seating, driver, 6-way power adjuster, power lumbar with inside armrest
  • Power Outlet, 12 Volt DC accessory outlet, located on front console
  • Air Conditioning, single-zone heater and air conditioning with manual controls
  • Steering, Variable assist electric power
  • Brakes, Power, front and rear disc, 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
  • Seatbelts, 3-point, all seating positions with seatbelt pretensioners, front height adjusters
  • Child security rear door locks, power
  • Air bag, Passenger Sensing System, sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector
  • AIR BAGS, 10 TOTAL, FRONTAL AND KNEE FOR DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER, SIDE-IMPACT SEAT-MOUNTED AND ROOF RAIL FOR FRONT AND REAR OUTBOARD SEATING POSITIONS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

204-615-XXXX

204-615-6979

