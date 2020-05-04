2014 Chevrolet Trax

Additional Features Rear Vision Camera

Enhanced driver information centre functions with compass display

Panic brake and Hill Hold assist

Steering column, tilt and telescopic

Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer

Defogger, rear window

Exhaust, single

ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI

Engine, ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)

Rear park assist, ultrasonic

Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage in outboard positions & top tether in 3 rear positions for children

Premium Bose audio 7-speaker system with amplifier

Roof Rails, silver painted

Wipers, rear, intermittent

Windshield wipers and washers, front with pulse, variable delay

Lighting, headlamps, halogen with automatic light control

Mirrors, driver and passenger power, heated, manual folding, body coloured, spotter mirror

Steering wheel, controls, cruise control

60/40, flip and fold rear bench seat -inc: outboard head restraints

Steering wheel, 3-spoke, leather wrapped

Climate control, air filtration system

Power outlet, 110 Volt AC 3-prong outlet, located on the rear of floor console

Seating, passenger, 2-way manual adjuster

Windows, Power with driver express up/down

Steering wheel, controls, audio, phone

Mirror, rearview, tilt

Instrumentation - Analog, speedometer, oil light monitor, tachometer, fuel level

Seating, driver, 6-way power adjuster, power lumbar with inside armrest

Power Outlet, 12 Volt DC accessory outlet, located on front console

Air Conditioning, single-zone heater and air conditioning with manual controls

Steering, Variable assist electric power

Brakes, Power, front and rear disc, 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)

Seatbelts, 3-point, all seating positions with seatbelt pretensioners, front height adjusters

Child security rear door locks, power

Air bag, Passenger Sensing System, sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector

AIR BAGS, 10 TOTAL, FRONTAL AND KNEE FOR DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER, SIDE-IMPACT SEAT-MOUNTED AND ROOF RAIL FOR FRONT AND REAR OUTBOARD SEATING POSITIONS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.