Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chevrolet Trax

45,454 KM

Details Description Features

$13,970

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,970

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Trax

2014 Chevrolet Trax

LT Bluetooth Cruise Control *Low KM

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Trax

LT Bluetooth Cruise Control *Low KM

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 5542245
  2. 5542245
Contact Seller

$13,970

+ taxes & licensing

45,454KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5542245
  • Stock #: F3AGY1
  • VIN: 3GNCJLSB5EL206653

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Granite Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3AGY1
  • Mileage 45,454 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Chevrolet Trax Black 1LT Fresh Oil Change, Alloy Rims, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Engine Block Heater.


Recent Arrival! ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive FWD CARFAX Canada One Owner


Reviews:
* On all attributes relating to maneuverability, fuel efficiency, flexibility, and modern feature content, the Trax seems to have impressed. It's said to be easy to drive, easy on the wallet, easy to park just about anywhere, and easy to adapt to
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Front Wheel Drive
tinted windows
rear window defogger
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

2017 Hyundai Tucson ...
 43,282 KM
$26,840 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Tucson ...
 5,510 KM
$29,960 + tax & lic
2015 Chrysler 200 S ...
 85,160 KM
$14,750 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory