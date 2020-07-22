+ taxes & licensing
204-633-2420
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Trax Black 1LT Fresh Oil Change, Alloy Rims, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Engine Block Heater.
Recent Arrival! ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive FWD CARFAX Canada One Owner
Reviews:
* On all attributes relating to maneuverability, fuel efficiency, flexibility, and modern feature content, the Trax seems to have impressed. It's said to be easy to drive, easy on the wallet, easy to park just about anywhere, and easy to adapt to
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.
We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street
Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6