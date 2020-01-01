Menu
2014 Chevrolet Trax

119,759 KM

$12,997

+ tax & licensing
$12,997

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2014 Chevrolet Trax

2014 Chevrolet Trax

LT AWD | Bluetooth |

2014 Chevrolet Trax

LT AWD | Bluetooth |

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

$12,997

+ taxes & licensing

119,759KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6271863
  • Stock #: F3R1VM
  • VIN: 3GNCJPSB1EL163968

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3R1VM
  • Mileage 119,759 KM

Vehicle Description

Regardless of credit concern, well get you the vehicle you deserve, with payments you can afford.
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


Odometer is 10052 kilometers below market average!

2014 Chevrolet Trax 1LT ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive AWD Gray

All Wheel Drive, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, USB Input, Enhanced 6 Speaker System, Front Bucket Seats, Remote keyless entry.


Reviews:
* On all attributes relating to maneuverability, fuel efficiency, flexibility, and modern feature content, the Trax seems to have impressed. It's said to be easy to drive, easy on the wallet, easy to park just about anywhere, and easy to adapt to any combination of passengers and gear.
Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo shade
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Air Conditioning-Front
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Windows-Power

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

