2014 Chevrolet Trax

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain All Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade

Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Navigation from Telematics Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Smart Device Integration ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD) Requires Subscription AIR BAGS 10 TOTAL FRONTAL AND KNEE FOR DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER SIDE-IMPACT SEAT-MOUNTED AND ROOF RAIL FOR FRONT AND REAR OUTBOARD SEATING POSITIONS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

