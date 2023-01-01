2014 Chevrolet Trax ...

$15,980 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 4 , 9 7 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 9980912

9980912 Stock #: 3374

3374 VIN: 3GNCJPEB0EL225775

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 154,978 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.