$4,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Chrysler 200
4dr Sdn Touring
2014 Chrysler 200
4dr Sdn Touring
Location
The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
204-255-1297
Sold As Is
$4,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # EN100624
- Mileage 302,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer #4660
Stock : EN100624
Not safetied. Looking to sell it quickly. Selling As is obo
Not a Rebuilt.
Selling the way we got the vehicle (therefore not sure what it needs for safety)
THE CAR GUY INC.
Address: 2850 Dugald Road
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From The Car Guy Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email The Car Guy Inc
The Car Guy Inc
Call Dealer
204-255-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-255-1297