Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=text-decoration: underline;><em><strong>Dealer #4660</strong></em></span></p><p><em><strong>Stock : EN100624</strong></em></p><p>Not safetied. Looking to sell it quickly. <em><strong>Selling As is obo</strong></em></p><p>Not a Rebuilt.</p><p>Selling the way we got the vehicle (therefore not sure what it needs for safety)</p><p>THE CAR GUY INC. </p><p>Address: 2850 Dugald Road</p>

2014 Chrysler 200

302,400 KM

Details Description Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Chrysler 200

4dr Sdn Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chrysler 200

4dr Sdn Touring

Location

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

  1. 1717261105
  2. 1717261105
  3. 1717261105
  4. 1717261105
  5. 1717261105
  6. 1717261105
  7. 1717261120
  8. 1717261105
  9. 1717261120
  10. 1717261105
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
302,400KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1C3CCBBB3EN100624

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # EN100624
  • Mileage 302,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer #4660

Stock : EN100624

Not safetied. Looking to sell it quickly. Selling As is obo

Not a Rebuilt.

Selling the way we got the vehicle (therefore not sure what it needs for safety)

THE CAR GUY INC. 

Address: 2850 Dugald Road

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Car Guy Inc

Used 2024 Polaris - 1000 for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Polaris - 1000 2 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX 227,300 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRAIL AWD for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Toyota RAV4 TRAIL AWD 185,589 KM $32,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email The Car Guy Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Car Guy Inc

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

Call Dealer

204-255-XXXX

(click to show)

204-255-1297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Guy Inc

204-255-1297

Contact Seller
2014 Chrysler 200