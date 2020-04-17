Menu
2014 Chrysler 300

300S

2014 Chrysler 300

300S

Location

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

204-990-5659

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 75,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4882668
  • VIN: 2C3CCABG6EH320807
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder

AMERIKAL AUTO 3370 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.

2014 CHRYSLER 300S 3.6VVT 6 CYLINDER 5 passenger with ONLY 75,000kms, automatic transmission, keyless entry, FACTORY COMMAND START, PUSH TO START, NAVIGATION GPS, BACK UP CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, heated leather seating, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND WILL BE READY TO GO and much more! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $14999 + taxes. Dealer permit #4780.

Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection, 3 month warranty (engine, transmission, seals & gaskets, drive train, etc.) opportunity to upgrade up to 3 years!

Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Window grid antenna
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Suspension
  • TOURING SUSPENSION
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Safety
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Rear child safety locks
Powertrain
  • Engine Oil Cooler
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Black grille
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Steel spare wheel
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Cargo Net
  • 180 Amp Alternator
  • Driver foot rest
  • Illuminated locking glove box
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Garage door transmitter
  • Voice recorder
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
  • Front Cupholder
  • Tires: P245/45R20 BSW AS Performance
  • 2.65 Axle Ratio
  • Leatherette Door Trim Insert
  • Rear-wheel drive
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Rear cupholder
  • Light tinted glass
  • LED brakelights
  • Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • Valet Function
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
  • Trunk Rear Cargo Access
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
  • Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
  • Redundant Digital Speedometer
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Leather Gear Shift Knob
  • Analog Display
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Laminated Glass
  • Systems Monitor
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
  • Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
  • 72.2 L Fuel Tank
  • 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
  • Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
  • Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
  • Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Uconnect Phone Wireless Phone Connectivity
  • Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
  • Streaming Audio
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
  • 552w Premium Amplifier
  • Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT -inc: Flex Fuel (E85 capable)
  • Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Amerikal Auto

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

