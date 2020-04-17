2014 Chrysler 300

- Media / Nav / Comm
- Compass
- Window grid antenna
- Convenience
- Block Heater
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Suspension
- TOURING SUSPENSION
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Safety
- Driver Knee Airbag
- Rear child safety locks
- Powertrain
- Trim
- Body-coloured door handles
- Black grille
- Exterior
- Front fog lamps
- Steel spare wheel
- Comfort
- Additional Features
- Back-Up Camera
- Cargo Net
- 180 Amp Alternator
- Driver foot rest
- Illuminated locking glove box
- Front license plate bracket
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Garage door transmitter
- Voice recorder
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
- Front Cupholder
- Tires: P245/45R20 BSW AS Performance
- 2.65 Axle Ratio
- Leatherette Door Trim Insert
- Rear-wheel drive
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Rear cupholder
- Light tinted glass
- LED brakelights
- Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT
- Cargo Space Lights
- Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- Valet Function
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
- Trunk Rear Cargo Access
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
- Redundant Digital Speedometer
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
- Leather Gear Shift Knob
- Analog Display
- Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
- Chrome Side Windows Trim
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Laminated Glass
- Systems Monitor
- Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
- Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
- 72.2 L Fuel Tank
- 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
- Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
- Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
- Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Uconnect Phone Wireless Phone Connectivity
- Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
- Streaming Audio
- Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
- 552w Premium Amplifier
- Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT -inc: Flex Fuel (E85 capable)
- Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
