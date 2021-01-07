Menu
2014 Chrysler 300

123,007 KM

$15,499

+ tax & licensing
$15,499

+ taxes & licensing

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

204-786-3811

300S

Location

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

123,007KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6559414
  • Stock #: 211692

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gloss Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 123,007 KM

Vehicle Description

Large Cars, 4dr Sdn 300S RWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Premium Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof
Knee Air Bag
Gloss Black
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (845RE) (STD)
BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" ALUMINUM (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22G -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (845RE)
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT -inc: Flex Fuel (E85 capable) (STD)
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4N NAV -inc: Garmin Navigation System 8.4" Touch Screen Display SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices
Requires Subscription

