$14,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
204-284-7650
2014 Chrysler 300
2014 Chrysler 300
Sdn 300C | Navigation | Heated Seats
Location
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
204-284-7650
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
132,415KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9023965
- Stock #: 5814B
- VIN: 2C3CCAEG5EH320728
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 132,415 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner |, Local Trade |, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Block heater, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Memory seat, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 22T, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Traction control.
Bright White Clearcoat 2014 Chrysler 300C RWD 3.6L V6 24V VVT 8-Speed Automatic
For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9