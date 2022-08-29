Menu
2014 Chrysler 300

132,415 KM

Details

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

Contact Seller
Sdn 300C | Navigation | Heated Seats

Sdn 300C | Navigation | Heated Seats

Location

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

132,415KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9023965
  • Stock #: 5814B
  • VIN: 2C3CCAEG5EH320728

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 132,415 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

One Owner |, Local Trade |, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Block heater, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Memory seat, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 22T, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Traction control.

Bright White Clearcoat 2014 Chrysler 300C RWD 3.6L V6 24V VVT 8-Speed Automatic


For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

