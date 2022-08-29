2014 Chrysler 300

$14,995 + taxes & licensing 1 3 2 , 4 1 5 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 132,415 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Auto On/Off Headlamps Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Rear Defroster tilt steering Trip Computer Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Adjustable Pedals Remote Trunk Release Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Mechanical Power Steering Rear Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors Illuminated Visor Mirror Driver Side Airbag

