$19,980+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-500-1389
2014 Chrysler 300
300S | No Accidents | Panoarmic Sunroof |
Location
Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge
1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9
204-500-1389
$19,980
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9046153
- Stock #: P10497
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Metallic Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 126,000 KM
Vehicle Description
* Panoramic Sunroof * Backup Camera * Heated Front Seats * 8.4'' Touch Screen *Odometer Is 1596 Kilometers Below Market Average * Navigation * 3 Month SiriusXM Subscription * 10 Speakers * Air Conditioning * Block Heater * Front Bucket Seats * Garage Door Transmitter * Heated Door Mirrors * Illuminated Entry * Remote Keyless Entry * Cruise Control * Speed-Sensing Steering * And More! RWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT Come In Or Call To Arrange Your Appointment And We Will Have This Vehicle Ready For A Test Drive. You Can Find Us At Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Located At 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB Or Call Us At 204-339-2011.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.