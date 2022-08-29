Menu
2014 Chrysler 300

126,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,980

+ tax & licensing
$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

204-500-1389

Contact Seller
2014 Chrysler 300

2014 Chrysler 300

300S | No Accidents | Panoarmic Sunroof |

2014 Chrysler 300

300S | No Accidents | Panoarmic Sunroof |

Location

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

Contact Seller

$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

126,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9046153
  • Stock #: P10497

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Metallic Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,000 KM

Vehicle Description

* Panoramic Sunroof * Backup Camera * Heated Front Seats * 8.4'' Touch Screen *Odometer Is 1596 Kilometers Below Market Average * Navigation * 3 Month SiriusXM Subscription * 10 Speakers * Air Conditioning * Block Heater * Front Bucket Seats * Garage Door Transmitter * Heated Door Mirrors * Illuminated Entry * Remote Keyless Entry * Cruise Control * Speed-Sensing Steering * And More! RWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT Come In Or Call To Arrange Your Appointment And We Will Have This Vehicle Ready For A Test Drive. You Can Find Us At Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Located At 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB Or Call Us At 204-339-2011.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof
Knee Air Bag
Billet Metallic Clearcoat
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (845RE) (STD)
BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" ALUMINUM (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22G -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (845RE)
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT -inc: Flex Fuel (E85 capable) (STD)
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4N NAV -inc: Garmin Navigation System 8.4" Touch Screen Display SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

