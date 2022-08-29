2014 Chrysler 300

$19,980 + taxes & licensing 1 2 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Billet Metallic Clearcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 126,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Rear Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Seating Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof Knee Air Bag Billet Metallic Clearcoat Bluetooth Connection TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (845RE) (STD) BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" ALUMINUM (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22G -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (845RE) ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT -inc: Flex Fuel (E85 capable) (STD) RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4N NAV -inc: Garmin Navigation System 8.4" Touch Screen Display SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices Requires Subscription

