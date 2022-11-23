Menu
2014 Chrysler 300

98,000 KM

Details Description

$17,800

+ tax & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Contact Seller
Touring w/ Pano Roof, Rmt Start & Htd Leather!!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

98,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9427554
  • Stock #: SCV8062
  • VIN: 2C3CCAAG3EH272457

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SCV8062
  • Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** LOW MILEAGE TRADE IN! *** HEATED LEATHER SEATS + PANORAMIC SUNROOF!! *** REMOTE START + CHROME WHEELS!!! *** Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

This Chrysler 300 comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Sets of Keys & Fobs, and fitted mats. Just 98,000 kilometers! And now sale priced at only $17,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

