2014 Chrysler Town & Country

110,067 KM

Ride Time

204-272-6161

TOURING

TOURING

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

110,067KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8704067
  • Stock #: 22248
  • VIN: 2C4RC1BG3ER117986

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver[Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat]
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 110,067 KM

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

