Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Dodge Challenger

37,100 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

Contact Seller
2014 Dodge Challenger

2014 Dodge Challenger

SXT Plus

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Dodge Challenger

SXT Plus

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

  1. 9079471
  2. 9079471
  3. 9079471
  4. 9079471
  5. 9079471
  6. 9079471
  7. 9079471
  8. 9079471
  9. 9079471
  10. 9079471
  11. 9079471
  12. 9079471
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

37,100KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9079471
  • Stock #: 22396
  • VIN: 2C3CDYAG1EH245070

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black[Phantom Black Tri-Coat Pearl]
  • Interior Colour Radar Red/Dk Slate Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 37,100 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ride Time

2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 88,157 KM
$27,000 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape SE
 156,713 KM
$16,500 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Challenge...
 37,100 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ride Time

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

Call Dealer

204-272-XXXX

(click to show)

204-272-6161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory