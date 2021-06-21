+ taxes & licensing
204-977-6873
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
204-977-6873
+ taxes & licensing
You'll be the envy of your neighbors when they see this super low KM 2014 Dodge Charger R/T parked in your driveway! This is not just any Charger - this is the very rare 100th Anniversary Edition with embroidered leather trimmed seats, upgraded 525 watt stereo w/subwoofer, upgraded suspension, heated performance steering wheel, 20 inch Granite Crystal rims plus you get the following extra options: Navigation Package w/Back-Up Camera ($850) & Power Sunroof ($1295). All this and it has the powerful 5.7L HEMI V8!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8