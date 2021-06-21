Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Dodge Charger

24,342 KM

Details Description Features

$30,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$30,000

+ taxes & licensing

Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

Contact Seller
2014 Dodge Charger

2014 Dodge Charger

RT 100th Anniversary Edition w/Sunroof & Navi

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Dodge Charger

RT 100th Anniversary Edition w/Sunroof & Navi

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

  1. 7472508
  2. 7472508
  3. 7472508
  4. 7472508
  5. 7472508
  6. 7472508
Contact Seller

$30,000

+ taxes & licensing

24,342KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7472508
  • Stock #: 255031

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Redline Tri-Coat Pearl
  • Interior Colour Red/black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 24,342 KM

Vehicle Description

You'll be the envy of your neighbors when they see this super low KM 2014 Dodge Charger R/T parked in your driveway! This is not just any Charger - this is the very rare 100th Anniversary Edition with embroidered leather trimmed seats, upgraded 525 watt stereo w/subwoofer, upgraded suspension, heated performance steering wheel, 20 inch Granite Crystal rims plus you get the following extra options: Navigation Package w/Back-Up Camera ($850) & Power Sunroof ($1295). All this and it has the powerful 5.7L HEMI V8!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Sunroof
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Wheel Drive
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Tires: 245/45R20 BSW AS Performance
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC (W5A580) (STD)
NAVIGATION/REAR BACK-UP CAMERA GROUP -inc: Garmin Navigation System Radio: Uconnect 8.4N/NAV/8.4" Touch Screen
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4N/NAV/8.4" TOUCH SCREEN
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Audi Winnipeg

2019 RAM 1500 Limite...
 14,050 KM
$71,500 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Tundra T...
 23,988 KM
$60,000 + tax & lic
2019 Acura TLX Tech ...
 48,273 KM
$34,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

Call Dealer

204-977-XXXX

(click to show)

204-977-6873

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory