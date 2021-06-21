2014 Dodge Charger

$30,000 + taxes & licensing 2 4 , 3 4 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7472508

7472508 Stock #: 255031

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Redline Tri-Coat Pearl

Interior Colour Red/black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 24,342 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Sunroof Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Tires: 245/45R20 BSW AS Performance Knee Air Bag Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD) TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC (W5A580) (STD) NAVIGATION/REAR BACK-UP CAMERA GROUP -inc: Garmin Navigation System Radio: Uconnect 8.4N/NAV/8.4" Touch Screen RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4N/NAV/8.4" TOUCH SCREEN Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.