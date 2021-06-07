2014 Dodge Dart

Sale $9,596 + taxes & licensing 7 6 , 8 7 6 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7220690

7220690 Stock #: F42T6P

F42T6P VIN: 1C3CDFAA2ED904321

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pitch Black Clearcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F42T6P

Mileage 76,876 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Steering Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Safety Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Windows rear window defogger Seating Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire

