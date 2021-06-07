Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Dodge Dart

76,876 KM

Details Description Features

$9,596

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,596

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

Contact Seller
2014 Dodge Dart

2014 Dodge Dart

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Dodge Dart

SE

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

Contact Seller
Sale

$9,596

+ taxes & licensing

76,876KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7220690
  • Stock #: F42T6P
  • VIN: 1C3CDFAA2ED904321

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pitch Black Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F42T6P
  • Mileage 76,876 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment!
Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you dont buy ours! We dont charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges.
We provide a free CarFax Vehicle Report, and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.


We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy.

Please contact us with the phone number provided above.

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model.

Plus taxes OAC

Vehicle Features

Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
rear window defogger
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Honda West

2017 Honda CR-V LX A...
 71,539 KM
$23,248 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Passport ...
 31,717 KM
$38,156 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Accord Sp...
 33,146 KM
$28,252 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory