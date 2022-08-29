2014 Dodge Durango

$26,888 + taxes & licensing 1 5 9 , 4 2 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9103786

9103786 Stock #: C7437

C7437 VIN: 1C4RDJEG7EC291867

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # C7437

Mileage 159,420 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.