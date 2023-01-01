Menu
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

116,947 KM

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Match Auto Market

204-615-6979

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-615-6979

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

116,947KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10496103
  • Stock #: 345306
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG7ER145306

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 345306
  • Mileage 116,947 KM

Vehicle Description

High-Value Options:

  • Low Mileage
  • DVD Player
  • Touchscreen
  • Back Up Camera
  • 7 Passanger
  • SXT

3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in advertised price. Extended Warranties Available (Extended warranty prices not included)

Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report with each vehicle.

Financing available, please visit www.matchautomarket.ca

Dealer permit: 4858

Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy

Phone Number: (204) 615-6979

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

