2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

$15,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 6 , 9 4 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10496103

10496103 Stock #: 345306

345306 VIN: 2C4RDGBG7ER145306

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 345306

Mileage 116,947 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Tire Pressure Monitor Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Exterior Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.