Details Description

Make it Yours

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

AVP/SE Front-wheel Drive Passenger Van Automatic

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

Used
148,436KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG5ER103250

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 148,436 KM

Vehicle Description

Why is our price so aggressive? Yes, we are! we are BBC, best buy Canada!

McWilliam auto is a changer of today's car market, the one number, no Hassey price, makes buyers get the best price no matter whether you know or don't know today's market. Yes, you heard it right, One price is the best price.

Premium warranties and onsite finance are available here to improve your buying experience.DEALER PERMIT #4611

Call today: 204-560-1234

Visit us TODAY at 155 Mcphillips St, Winnipeg, MB

Website: www.mcwiliamauto.ca

Email: winnipegcar@gmail.com

Click here for finance:

https://www.mcwilliamauto.ca/car-loan-application/

IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER : This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the actual vehicle for the actual information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan