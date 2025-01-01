Menu
Account
Sign In
How could you possibly fit everyone? With a third row seat adding room for more passengers! The Dodge Grand Caravan has been Canadas best selling minivan for over 29 years. This van has a Maximum Steel Metallic Clearcoat exterior color and a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine. Featuring industry exclusive stow n go seating as well as recognition as a Top Safety Pick from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. This van is ready for anything, equipped with options including bucket seating, keyless entry, cruise control, dual zone climate controls, rear window defroster, telescopic steering wheel, ABS, rear window wiper, tinted windows, audio input jack, steering wheel audio controls, stability control and more. Contact us today to schedule a test drive!Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 1-204-900-8266 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer Permit #4697

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

170,203 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT **New Arrival**

Watch This Vehicle
12649074

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
170,203KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG2ER330587

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 170,203 KM

Vehicle Description

How could you possibly fit everyone? With a third row seat adding room for more passengers! The Dodge Grand Caravan has been Canadas best selling minivan for over 29 years. This van has a Maximum Steel Metallic Clearcoat exterior color and a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine. Featuring industry exclusive stow n go seating as well as recognition as a Top Safety Pick from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. This van is ready for anything, equipped with options including bucket seating, keyless entry, cruise control, dual zone climate controls, rear window defroster, telescopic steering wheel, ABS, rear window wiper, tinted windows, audio input jack, steering wheel audio controls, stability control and more. Contact us today to schedule a test drive!Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 1-204-900-8266 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer Permit #4697

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Radio: UConnect 430 CD/DVD/MP3/HDD
MAXIMUM STEEL METALLIC CLEARCOAT
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD)
SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Radio Service For More Info Call 888-539-7474
BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS
SXT PLUS GROUP -inc: Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Aluminum Body Colour Sill Applique Power Window Group 2nd Row Power Windows Front & Rear Power Windows w/Front 1-Touch Power Quarter Vented Windows Kumho Brand Tires
CLIMATE GROUP -inc: Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater Air Conditioning w/3 Zone Temp Control
UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: SIRIUS Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service For More Info Call 888-539-7474 Remote USB Port Bluetooth Streaming Audio Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Uconnect Voice Command w/B...
SINGLE DVD ENTERTAINMENT -inc: Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones (IR) Radio: Uconnect 430 CD/DVD/MP3/HDD 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available 2nd Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen High Definition Multimedia Interface 2nd Row Overhead DVD Conso...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29G SXT -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars 2 Row Stow'N Go w/Tailgate Seats Stow'N Go Badge Body Colour Bodyside Moulding Sunscreen Glass Body Colour Door Handle...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital Ford Winnipeg

Used 2007 Honda CR-V 4WD 5dr EX-L **New Arrival** for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2007 Honda CR-V 4WD 5dr EX-L **New Arrival** 216,080 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-150 XL 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box **New Arrival** for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Ford F-150 XL 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box **New Arrival** 134,456 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford Edge ST AWD for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Ford Edge ST AWD 22,606 KM $49,871 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Capital Ford Winnipeg

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

Call Dealer

204-772-XXXX

(click to show)

204-772-2411

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan