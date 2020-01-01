1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9
This Dodge Grand Caravan has a dependable Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" STEEL (STD), TRUE BLUE PEARLCOAT, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD).*These Packages Will Make Your Dodge Grand Caravan SE the Envy of Onlookers*ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD), BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE, CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shift Knob, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Touring Suspension, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P225/65R17 BSW Touring, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.* Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: This is simple. You have a family, need to haul people and cargo, and you're working with a modest budget. Given those requirements, the 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan should top your list.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Dodge Grand Caravan come see us at Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9. Just minutes away!
