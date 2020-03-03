2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

- Convenience
- Block Heater
- Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Suspension
- TOURING SUSPENSION
- Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
- Safety
- Driver Knee Airbag
- Rear child safety locks
- Media / Nav / Comm
- 4 Speakers
- Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
- Fixed antenna
- Trim
- Chrome Grille
- Black bodyside mouldings
- Powertrain
- Exterior
- Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Steel spare wheel
- Comfort
- Additional Features
- 160 Amp Alternator
- Locking glove box
- Front-wheel drive
- Black door handles
- Driver foot rest
- Front map lights
- Front license plate bracket
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Front Cupholder
- Front Anti-Roll Bar
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Single stainless steel exhaust
- 3.16 Axle Ratio
- Lip Spoiler
- Rear cupholder
- Light tinted glass
- LED brakelights
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
- Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT
- Tires: P225/65R17 BSW Touring
- Sliding Rear Doors
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Urethane Gear Shift Knob
- Valet Function
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
- Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Analog Display
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Full Carpet Floor Covering
- Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
- Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
- 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
- Vinyl Door Trim Insert
- Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
- Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
- 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
- Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
- Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
- 76 L Fuel Tank
- Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
- 6049# Gvwr
- Fixed Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
- Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
- Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
- Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only
- Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
